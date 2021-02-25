Salute to those who make us safer in the storms

But that does bring me to a key observation. The storm delivered on what it promised – massive power outages and icy roads, and I don’t want to downplay its significance. The number of times we watched people making risky moves on roads and in parking lots was astounding.

To be out there with drivers who were zooming down the roads – main and secondary – as if snow, slush, and ice were not a risk was highly disconcerting. With the recent memory of watching on the news only days earlier the video footage of the horrendous 135-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, I know I wouldn’t have been out on the icy roads for anything less than doing this work in a much tougher vehicle than I own.

And even if I didn’t need a reminder of that, starting Saturday morning by passing an 18-wheeler that had gone off the road on Dorset Road into someone’s front yard would have been a great prompt to be vigilant.