Salute to those who make us safer in the storms

The Salty Girls ride again!
It may not sound funny, but when you are sleep-deprived and weary to the bone, pretty much anything can become hilarious.
During the recent snowy and icy weather Powhatan and a good portion of the country witnessed, I had the opportunity to have a completely unique experience for me. Donna is a friend and Powhatan resident who does snow plowing and salts parking lots for several gas stations in the region. She asked me if I could go out with her and another friend, Michelle, on part of their runs to lend a hand the weekend before last.
Before I get into this, I want to preface this column of my isolated experience by saying a huge thank you to all the snow plow operators and truck drivers laying salt and sand to make the roads drivable; the firefighters and law enforcement officers responding to accidents and vehicles sliding off the road; the EMTs responding when people were injured or sick; the 911 communications officers dispatching all of the emergency calls; and the power company employees working long hours in bad weather to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.
They worked long hard hours to minimize the impact of this storm as much as humanly possible, and my short, anecdotal experience is in no way meant to detract from the amazing service they provided to our community and those around us.
Now back to the Salty Girls, which is the name Michelle gave us and the almost battle cry she would jubilantly exclaim at random times with a husky cackle. Donna and Michelle had gone out the evening of Thursday, Feb. 11, to start plowing and salting their assigned gas station lots and didn’t arrive home until midday on Friday. They were understandably exhausted, so the idea of transferring even more of the 50-pound bags of rock salt from the back of the pickup truck to the salter, which disperses the salt more evenly, was more than a little overwhelming for them to contemplate.
And if I am being honest, after attending a three-hour board of supervisors meeting on that Friday afternoon with a great deal of data to digest, I was ready for a little change of pace. So that is how I found myself riding shotgun in a pickup driving down Hull Street with two awesome ladies and a truck bed full of salt. I ended up going out with the two women on Friday night and then getting back on the roads first thing on Saturday with them to do two more full rounds of salting gas stations on their route.
My job, quite simply, was to lift heavy stuff and follow directions. Donna and Michelle have exponentially more experience than me in how to do this job safely and efficiently, so I was more than happy to follow their lead. The respect they gave to the unknowns of the weather conditions and people driving riskily put me at ease as we made the rounds. That just left putting a little muscle into it, which I did, lifting 3,000 pounds of salt in less than 24 hours.
But that does bring me to a key observation. The storm delivered on what it promised – massive power outages and icy roads, and I don’t want to downplay its significance. The number of times we watched people making risky moves on roads and in parking lots was astounding.
To be out there with drivers who were zooming down the roads – main and secondary – as if snow, slush, and ice were not a risk was highly disconcerting. With the recent memory of watching on the news only days earlier the video footage of the horrendous 135-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, I know I wouldn’t have been out on the icy roads for anything less than doing this work in a much tougher vehicle than I own.
And even if I didn’t need a reminder of that, starting Saturday morning by passing an 18-wheeler that had gone off the road on Dorset Road into someone’s front yard would have been a great prompt to be vigilant.
I mentioned parking lots as well because we had more than a few run-ins with inconsiderate drivers, including one who literally stole a parking space that we were in the process of backing into so we could salt it and move on. Toward the end of our runs on Saturday, when power outages were already widespread, one gas station in particular was a nightmare to salt because of how busy it became, with cars three and four deep waiting for the pumps. Considering the number of people who were filling gas cans, I figured some generators were in desperate need of fuel. Getting that parking lot finished took much longer and still probably had some areas we wished we could have reached better.
On the flip side, the next gas station we visited had lost power and was in the process of disposing of its inventory when we arrived. Salting a completely empty parking lot is, by comparison, incredibly easy as there were no human obstacles to maneuver, even as it was hard to know there were people in need of the fuel and supplies there to help them get through the aftermath of the storm.
As I originally wrote this column, another ice storm was bearing down on the region and arrived early in the morning of Feb. 18. Because weather forecasters were using words like devastation, Donna was busy all morning preparing for another long stretch of laying salt with the assistance of another helper since I had to work this job. All of the same agencies above also were feverishly making plans for what forecasters were saying was going to be complete devastation. And residents, many of whom were just getting power back or were still without power, were bracing for the worst of what a second huge ice storm could bring.
As we now know, that second storm wasn’t anywhere near as bad for our region as expected, but that doesn’t take away from the preparations many people put in ahead of time. So I will end this column as I mentioned earlier, paying respect to the men and women who help get us through these situations by providing emergency services and working through some truly ugly conditions to keep people safe. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.