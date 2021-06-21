Saying goodbye to an old naptime buddy

As soon as the couch was gone, I wanted it back.

Two weeks ago I found out I needed to move, which is going to happen next month to another place in Powhatan. As I started making plans, getting boxes, and looking around at my space, I shuddered at the thought of moving it all again. Since I have a few weeks grace, I decided to make some hard choices about what I would keep, try to sell, or just throw away.

The first to go was the couch. I should preface this by saying I wasn’t being wasteful by deciding to throw away my couch. For the last few years, I have hidden the spots where the couch had gotten decidedly worn through with a quilt. When I made the move out to Powhatan last May, I promised myself it was the last time I would move it.

My mom purchased this couch in 1993 for our home in Texas and it was on the moving truck when I made the jump to North Carolina for my first job as a professional reporter. It was a great couch that gave a good night’s sleep to quite a few people through the years. When my Nana would come over and stay the night – say on Christmas Eve so she could watch us open our gifts the next morning – she would sleep comfortably on that couch.