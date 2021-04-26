Scenes: Powhatan youth lacrosse teams host Chesterfield Hammers

For Powhatan’s boys and girls youth lacrosse teams, the spring 2021 season continued as they hosted the Chesterfield Hammers on Saturday, April 24 at the Powhatan Administration Field.

All five of Powhatan’s lacrosse teams, including Boys 1st-2nd Grades, Girls 5th-8th Grades, Boys 5th-6th Grades, Boys 7th-8th Grades and Girls Kindergarten-4th Grades, competed Saturday. The Boys 7th-8th Grades team defeated the Hammers 6-4.

Four of the teams will play at home again this Saturday, May 1, at the Administration Field.

For the boys, 1st-2nd Grades team plays at 9 a.m., 5th-6th Grades at 10:15 a.m., and 7th-8th Grades at 11:30 a.m. The Girls 5th-8th Grades team plays at 12:45 p.m.