Scholarship to honor fallen U.S. Coast Guard member

POWHATAN – The family and friends of the late Caroline Schollaert, a Powhatan native and eight-year U.S. Coast Guard member, are honoring her memory by doing something that came naturally to her during her life – helping others.

The Caroline Joy Schollaert Memorial Scholarship was recently established in her honor to offer an annual $1,000 for a Powhatan High School senior to recognize those who model exemplary leadership skills, academic excellence and outstanding citizenship both in and out of the classroom. Schollaert was part of the PHS Class of 2013.

Schollaert, 26, was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and assigned to do heavy maintenance for the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON). In August 2021, she was killed outside her home in Jacksonville while trying to stop a car burglary.

At the time, friends of hers in Jacksonville created a Go Fund Me account to offer a reward for the capture of the person responsible for her death. When the man law enforcement suspected of shooting her turned himself in, the reward went unclaimed and was given to the family.

Pat Schollaert of Powhatan said the money has been sitting in a bank account untouched until he and his wife Maggie could figure out how to use it to best honor their daughter. The idea for the scholarship made them proud because it personifies the way she lived her life wanting to help others.

The scholarship will go toward tuition or required fees for a senior choosing to go to university, college, technical school or the U.S. Military. The chosen student must have at least a 3.25 GPA; model service to others over service to self; contributed positively to the classroom and community, and demonstrate exemplary leadership skills. The completed application is due to the PHS Counselor’s Office on Friday, May 14.

Pat Schollaert pointed out that while his daughter joined the Coast Guard, his son chose to go to a four-year university. He and his wife didn’t wish to exclude a student based on their future career path.

“I didn’t want to exclude anybody and my daughter wouldn’t have either. She was such an advocate for the underdog,” he said, adding he hopes the scholarship goes a little bit toward encouraging other young people to follow her example.

“She did so many things – a lot of small things in her life to help people regardless of who they were or where they were. That level of service, that kindness and consideration she had an abundance of in her life. She was a ray of sunshine,” he said.

John Nolan, a seventh grade mathematics teacher at Powhatan Middle School, taught Caroline Schollaert during the 2005-2006 school year at the former Pocahontas Middle School. He said she had incredible intuition in regard to knowing when another child needed a friend or encouragement. She was always a magnet for those children and that always stood out to him.

“She had incredible positive energy, a really bright smile. She was really intelligent, and, not in a negative way, but was a bit on the goofy side. She made you laugh a lot,” Nolan said.

After her death, Nolan said he reintroduced himself to the family and they reconnected over memories of the young Caroline. The idea for the scholarship was in part inspired by how the Powhatan community embraced the Schollaert family after the tragedy.

“When they brought her home in August, I had never seen anything like that. I have never seen such an incredible outpouring of support both for Maggie and Pat and in a tribute to Caroline, not just as one of Powhatan’s own but a member of our military who carried herself with a lot of honor and a lot of dignity. I had never seen anything like that before; that really moved me. I felt at that point it was really important to make sure that her memory would never be forgotten,” Nolan said.

The scholarship is about taking a horrible tragedy and trying to make it into somewhat of a positive way to honor an amazing PHS graduate, he said.

Pat Schollaert said they are currently working with an accountant to set up a scholarship fund that will still be going long after he and his wife are gone. Anyone wanting information on how to donate to the fund may contact pschollaert@icloud.com.