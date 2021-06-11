Schools did great job honoring graduates

One of my favorite moments in most graduation ceremonies is when students are invited to move their tassel from the right side of the cap to the left.
I love how such a small gesture can convey so much. Many of our readers, if they have given this any thought lately, would realize that the significance of this moment is the students symbolically declaring that they are moving from being a student to being a graduate.
I have gotten to see that gesture several times in the last few weeks as I covered the four graduation ceremonies of three local high schools, and every single time it was still a great moment.
For a reader like me who often equates new beginnings to “starting a new chapter” this small gesture seems appropriate with that idea. I have always liked that symbology more than the idea of a fresh start anyway.
Sure, there is always some element of a clean slate when you have such a momentous shift in life. But everything they are and have done before graduation is still part of them after they are handed their diplomas. And it is those moments as much as their future potential that we celebrate with these ceremonies, and rightly so.
We celebrated the students of Cumberland High School, Powhatan High School, and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School in this edition of the Powhatan Today and two previous issues with graduation ceremony photos, the Class of 2021 lists, and recognition of the top students.
But I also would like to add a few words here to say what an amazing job all three schools did in commemorating this occasion for these students and their families. Each school did things a little differently, and they were all wonderful in their own way.
On May 14, I attended two fantastic indoor graduation ceremonies at Cumberland High School. Rather than hold one large outdoor ceremony, the school division decided to hold two almost identical ceremonies a few hours apart in the school gymnasium.
While it was a shame the Class of 2021 couldn’t celebrate together, the school staff did an amazing job making each ceremony special for their graduates. All of the students got to hear from valedictorian Angela Finchum and salutatorian Heavenly Gass. Principal Eugene Williams Jr. shared the students’ many achievements and made it clear that the staff would always care about them and consider them as part of the Cumberland family, and there wasn’t anything they could do about it.
Powhatan High School had a truly amazing, if warm, outdoor ceremony on May 28 in James Woodson Stadium. My commendation to valedictorian Maddie Ferguson and salutatorian Isabell Torrijos, who equipped themselves well and highlighted their accomplishments and their hopes for the future. As principal Mike Massa pointed out, the Class of 2021 persevered in their senior year through unprecedented times “with grit, determination, and support of one another.”
Blessed Sacrament also had a fantastic outdoor ceremony on June 5 to honor the 23 seniors that make up the Class of 2021. Valedictorian Jessica Johnson and salutatorian Gabriela Murillo shared great memories and inspiring words for their fellow graduates. Head of School Paula Ledbetter expressed that while the last year brought challenges, it also brought gifts, and the Class of 2021 was one of them. The students lived their lives to the fullest despite the pandemic and showed they have the capacity to make a great mark on the world.
I briefly considered ending this column with a little advice, but I decided against it, because it is the achievements of the graduates and all of the people who helped them along the way that should remain the focus if this conversation.
We celebrate not only their senior year, which undoubtedly did not play out how they would have wished in so many respects, but all of the years that led up to it as well, both good and bad. Congratulations, Class of 2021. You more than earned this.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.