Schools did great job honoring graduates

One of my favorite moments in most graduation ceremonies is when students are invited to move their tassel from the right side of the cap to the left.

I love how such a small gesture can convey so much. Many of our readers, if they have given this any thought lately, would realize that the significance of this moment is the students symbolically declaring that they are moving from being a student to being a graduate.

I have gotten to see that gesture several times in the last few weeks as I covered the four graduation ceremonies of three local high schools, and every single time it was still a great moment.

For a reader like me who often equates new beginnings to “starting a new chapter” this small gesture seems appropriate with that idea. I have always liked that symbology more than the idea of a fresh start anyway.

Sure, there is always some element of a clean slate when you have such a momentous shift in life. But everything they are and have done before graduation is still part of them after they are handed their diplomas. And it is those moments as much as their future potential that we celebrate with these ceremonies, and rightly so.