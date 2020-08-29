Second straight go-ahead goal from Kraft lifts Kickers past Greenville Triumph SC 2-1

RICHMOND - To goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald, his Richmond Kickers’ 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC was great, but what occurred in the first seven minutes of gametime was more important.
When the first whistle blew, Greenville’s Jake Keegan kicked the ball out of bounds, and players from both teams knelt together in a circle – the Kickers on the left-hand side of the 50, the Triumph on the right – then made their way to the sidelines to warm up on their respective sides.
Seven minutes of regulation passed before the team returned to the field to begin play.
But those opening seven minutes counted.
Both clubs, with their show of solidarity, joined professional teams across the nation in supporting the ongoing movement for social justice and equality.
“We decided as a group, and the Black Players Coalition of USL decided that we’re going to play the game, so we wanted to make sure that we made a good statement and let everyone know exactly where we stand and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Fitzgerald said.
“It was an emotional moment, those seven minutes,” he said. “I’m really proud of what everyone here did and the steps that we’re taking, but it’s just the first steps.”
He spoke to reaching out to the local community and helping as best as they can as a club.
“There’s so much more to be done.”
MLB and NBA games have been postponed as players have protested the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police the previous weekend in Wisconsin. Blake was shot in the back seven times.
Other USL teams also did not play in the opening seven minutes on Saturday.
Terzaghi, Kraft score again to lead Kickers to 2-1 triumph, fourth straight win
With the win over Greenville, Richmond improved to 4-1-1 and extended its win streak to four straight games. Before 2020, Richmond didn't win four consecutive matches in a year since 2016.
With a shot down the middle, Emiliano Terzaghi footed in Matt Bolduc’s kick, delivered from along the right side, to give his Kickers a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute and score his fifth goal in six games played.
Greenville’s Brandon Fricke tied the match in the 29th minute, and the Triumph challenged for the lead five minutes later.
Not only did Fitzgerald in that stretch stonewall a couple of shots on goal, but defender Ivan Magalhães also denied a ball from reaching the back of the net on a key save of his own.
And then, moments before the half, Ryley Kraft delivered his second season goal in similar fashion to his first from the Friday prior: on a tiebreaking shot. A fiery kick from his teammate Luke Pavone deflected off the goalpost, and Kraft immediately jumped on it, top-shelving the ball into the netting.
After working to break through for his first goal of the season in the Kickers’ 2-1 win over New England Revolution II, Kraft has now scored in back-to-back games. It was also the second straight game in which Terzaghi and Kraft each scored a goal for Richmond.
A yellow card was issued to the Kickers’ Ian Antley, his second of the game, leading to a red card for Antley and a free kick attempt by Greenville in the 76th minute, but the visitors’ bid to tie the game landed just wide of the net.
Fitzgerald fell forward on a hard shot by the visitors for a save eight minutes shy of the 90th-minute mark.
The Kickers will play Tucson on the road on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.