Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visits Pocahontas Elementary

POWHATAN – Virginia’s Secretary of Education Atif Qarni recently visited Pocahontas Elementary School as part of an effort to recognize Teacher Appreciation Week at schools around the state.
Qarni and several staff members visited the Powhatan school on Thursday, May 7, stopping by several classrooms and interacting with students and teachers along the way.
Qarni said that he and others in the state government, including Governor Ralph Northam, his wife Pam, and Dr. James Lane, state superintendent, do these visits to schools in a variety of localities every year, but this year it felt even more imperative.
“Especially this year we wanted to be much more engaged with the schools and get to as many schools as possible,” he said. “It has been a tough year through the pandemic, but our teachers and staff have worked really hard making sure that we are getting our communities through the pandemic, and we just want to show our appreciation for them.”
For Qarni, who was a teacher for 10 years, visiting schools in different localities has been great because he has seen firsthand the innovations teachers are using to engage their students.
“Education is not about worksheets or taking standardized tests. That is not the foundation of education,” he said. “Education should be based on creative thinking, being able to communicate and collaborate and work in teams.
During his visit, Qarni visited more than half a dozen classrooms, starting with Jessica Miller’s second grade class. Miller was named as this year’s Pocahontas Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Qarni’s discussion with Miller and her students quickly turned to the flexible seating in her classroom, which she said was largely supplemented by her $1,000 grant from the Curtis family. She invited the visitors to try the seating out, which they did. Qarni sat on wobble chair while he read a book to the students about appreciating their teacher.
Several times throughout the visit, Powhatan staff emphasized the work that has been done in the division this school year with more than 80% of the student population attending in-person lessons. Principal Tom Sulzer said Qarni’s visit was a great opportunity to showcase his school and the division, which has made in-person learning an option since the beginning of the school year. Currently Pocahontas has about 620 students attending in-person classes all week and roughly 120 students in the virtual classes.
“This year has been a gift to give to the kids and the families. When so many other districts said they couldn’t, Powhatan stepped up and said they could,” Sulzer said. “I think it was awesome to have an opportunity to showcase this to Secretary Qarni.”
However, as much as they emphasized the strides Pocahontas Elementary made this year to educate and keep the students safe, Sulzer also made sure to highlight the division’s virtual efforts. On one stop, he brought Qarni and Kathy Burcher, deputy secretary of education, into a small room to greet Samantha Morton and her fifth grade virtual class while they were on a live lesson.
In Stephanie Blackburn’s third grade class, students were making love bug cards for Mother’s Day, while Kristian Schott’s third grade class was learning about counting money.
Qarni said he enjoyed seeing the fun activities the classrooms were doing and observing the great projects and artwork that lined the hallways.
“Even though we are in the social distancing world with face coverings, they are still able to use their talents and skills to create a creative space and a safe space for our students to learn,” he said.
Sulzer also emphasized that he appreciated that someone with the state government came to visit and personally thank the teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.
“It built them up. It gave them excitement to showcase what they are doing with their kids, so it was great,” Sulzer said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.