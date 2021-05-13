Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visits Pocahontas Elementary

During his visit, Qarni visited more than half a dozen classrooms, starting with Jessica Miller’s second grade class. Miller was named as this year’s Pocahontas Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Qarni’s discussion with Miller and her students quickly turned to the flexible seating in her classroom, which she said was largely supplemented by her $1,000 grant from the Curtis family. She invited the visitors to try the seating out, which they did. Qarni sat on wobble chair while he read a book to the students about appreciating their teacher.

Several times throughout the visit, Powhatan staff emphasized the work that has been done in the division this school year with more than 80% of the student population attending in-person lessons. Principal Tom Sulzer said Qarni’s visit was a great opportunity to showcase his school and the division, which has made in-person learning an option since the beginning of the school year. Currently Pocahontas has about 620 students attending in-person classes all week and roughly 120 students in the virtual classes.

“This year has been a gift to give to the kids and the families. When so many other districts said they couldn’t, Powhatan stepped up and said they could,” Sulzer said. “I think it was awesome to have an opportunity to showcase this to Secretary Qarni.”