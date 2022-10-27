Senior Night Special: Indians top Cavaliers

It was a senior night to remember for the Powhatan Indians volleyball team, who celebrated eight senior student-athletes in the team’s 3-0 home victory over Clover Hill on Oct. 20.

Before the game, Avah Etheridge, Sydney Wade, Olivia Moss, Chesed Russell, Sam Flippo, Carly Rehme, Sophia Payne and Colby Wright got to walk on the floor with their families to honor their time on the team.

It was the second meeting between Powhatan (11-6) and Clover Hill (8-5), with the first meeting going to five sets and ending in a Powhatan victory. The Indians cut the sets down to just three this time, winning the sets 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22.

Flippo, who walked with her parents and also sang the national anthem alongside her mom before the game, had a senior night to remember, contributing seven kills and controlling the front line of defense next to fellow senior teammate Wade, who added 17 assists and four digs.

Wade says she’s developed a ton of trust in Flippo when the two share the court.

“Sam calls for the ball all the time and honestly I trust her and know she’s going to put the ball down,” she said.

Wade also said she loved how many memories the pregame ceremony brought up as she and her teammates shared the court with their families.

“It brought back so many memories and made me almost tear up, it was an amazing experience,” she said.

Moss also had a strong showing on a night that honored her and the rest of the senior class, with the two-time varsity captain contributing five kills, three aces, eight digs and the winning kill in the third set.

Rehme, another two-time varsity captain who is heading to Virginia Tech after she graduates, says it was surreal getting this moment to celebrate with teammates she’s played with as far back as middle school.

“It kind of didn’t feel real because we’ve been together since middle school and we’ve been playing together forever,” Rehme said. “For this time to finally come is so surreal and to be here with all my best friends and enjoy this moment is really a special time.”

In the opening set, the Indians controlled the tone early led by a stellar defensive start that found Flippo adding a handful of powerful blocks to help her team take a 10-5 lead. After a Monacan timeout down 20-13, the Indians continued to take care of business and finish things off with Russell recording an impressive kill to make it 24-17 and the winning point coming on a Cavaliers serve going into the net.

The second set opened up with Moss serving an ace directly into a Cavaliers opponent to take a 3-1 Indians lead, which grew to 7-4 after freshman Mazie Harmon served up an ace of her own.

Right after her ace, Harmon also had an outstanding defensive effort on a Cavaliers point, temporarily denying the Cavaliers with a dig that saw her practically do the splits in order to stop the shot, although the traveling Cavaliers ended up with the point anyway.

Still, Powhatan played its brand of volleyball, controlling the lead 13-8 after Rehme added two aces to force a Clover Hill timeout. That timeout benefitted the regrouping Cavaliers, who cut the lead down to 14-12 to force an Indians timeout, though they outscored the Cavaliers 11-8 after that stoppage in play to take a two-set advantage.

Motivated from another close loss, Clover Hill’s defense tightened up, and the team grew more disciplined to kick off the third set. The Cavaliers scored the first five points before Rehme ended the run, but the Indians, like they’ve done all year, weathered the storm and tied the game up at 7-7.

After another good stretch from the Cavaliers gave them a 14-9 lead, the Indians again used a timeout to regain focus in the hopes of closing the game out early.

What occurred after that timeout was some of Powhatan’s best volleyball of the night. Head coach Cindy Bryant’s team scored five straight after Clover Hill scored the first post-timeout point, and the game became tied for a second time at 17-17 after a Clover Hill error.

From there, the Indians quickly captured the lead thanks to a Flippo score off a Moss setup as well as a kill from Etheridge to make it 21-18.

Wade then set up Rehme for a kill to set up game point at 24-20, and though two Powhatan errors drew the game closer at 24-22, the Indians put the game away with a Moss kill to send the team spilling out onto the floor to celebrate together after a special night on their home floor.

The Indians will close out their regular season and prepare for the regional tournament with a home closer versus the Cosby Titans (8-6) at 7 p.m.