Sept. 11 run will honor the fallen, celebrate Powhatan first responders

POWHATAN – Community members are once again invited to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and celebrate local first responders at the fourth annual Sept. 11 remembrance run.

The event will begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the track of Powhatan High School and is open to anyone who wants to participate.

For this year’s event, a trio of runners will work together to run 34.3 miles around the track in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attack. Event creator Russ Holland Jr. will be joined by two Powhatan residents, Christa Warren and Mary Walton, to complete the laps, with at least one of them on the track at all times.

The event will have its solemn moments as the fallen firefighters and other victims are remembered, but the day is also a celebration of those who continue to take the risks to keep people safe every day in Powhatan.

“It is OK that people have a different mentality about it. A lot of people are truly out there because they knew somebody in 9/11 and they need a minute to remember that and cry about it in a safe place. That is awesome, too. The stories I hear while we are out there just floor me,” Holland said.

The trio will begin their laps at noon and are expected to wrap up in time for a 6 p.m. first responders lap, where men and women involved in local fire and rescue are invited to join and be recognized.

Between those times, the community is once again invited to come and participate by walking or running laps around the track to show their support. They can also bid in a silent auction and try their luck with a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the five local volunteer fire companies and one volunteer rescue squad, Holland said. There will also be a DJ, a display of the 343 firefighters’ photos, and a food truck selling food.

Having the event act as a fundraiser for the local volunteer companies is important because all of them are nonprofits that raise money to help maintain their buildings and reinvest into their members, said fire and rescue chief Phil Warner.

Since it started, the remembrance event has seen significant changes every year, Holland said. The first year, Holland ran 343 laps in honor of the firefighters, with a different name read out at the start of each lap. The emphasis that year was heavily on educating youth about this monumental event in American history.

The run shifted to the Village area in 2020 and lasted for 72 miles in honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the attacks, he added.

“Last year was the 20th anniversary and we were just generally celebrating the event but also really trying to create more community awareness of it, not just focused on the kids like we did the first year,” he said.

This year’s total course is shorter but organizers don’t want it to be any less memorable. Instead of reading out the names with each lap, they will be read out by the companies that responded, which was Warner’s suggestion.

“One of the things that really impacts people the most is seeing us stop and focus on the people we are celebrating, either with a picture or a group of pictures. We didn’t want to lose that even though we were doing less laps,” Holland said. “So the company idea that Phil had is a really good way of going about that and also gives the emcee a chance to dig in a little bit more about what those people did.”

Warner said he hopes the shorter day creates a more focused event where members of the community and first responders can come in and participate. He is really looking forward to the first responder lap at the end of the day and seeing those men and women recognized.

The remembrance run tends to have key elements that change every year, but the heart of the event – honoring first responders – remains the same, Holland said. This year, a theme was chosen to focus on improving first responders’ health. Some of the worst dangers they face when responding to a call is not just emergencies like a fire.