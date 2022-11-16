Seven field hockey players named to All-Region teams

With their season’s conclusion after a loss in the state tournament, the Powhatan field hockey team is already seeing multiple players honored for their efforts during a successful 2022-23 season.

With the VHSL All-Region Teams starting to get released, plenty of familiar Powhatan names were featured on the two-team list commemorating the top field hockey stars of the 4B region.

On the first team, Lexi Campbell, Erica Krauss and Casey Grell all were honored as featured members, while Caroline Camp, Chloe Holt, Emily Reimondo and McKenzie Halfon were named to the second team.

Campbell, the lone senior honored as an All-Region honoree, was one of the team’s most reliable scoring threats as a forward, displaying strength on the ball and the ability to clean up rebounds consistently as she built upon a junior year that saw her placed not only on the All-Region team but the All-Metro team as well. She finished the season with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Krauss, a sophomore and sister to All-Region mainstay Jordan Krauss, has quickly established herself as a star scoring threat in her own right, adding highlight goals in big games like the team’s win over Atlee on Sept. 29 and in their region semifinal victory over Patrick Henry on Nov. 1. Her 13 goals were second most on the team while she also added 13 assists.

Grell largely found herself patrolling the middle of the field for Powhatan, acting as an all-around talent that could impact the game as an attacker and as a defender. Grell finished the year with seven goals and 15 assists, with her assist numbers leading the team this season.

Camp, coming off a successful freshman season as a lacrosse and field hockey player, was an effective player on the wings, adding a team-best 16 goals and 12 assists, while fellow sophomore Chloe Holt added four goals and eight assists to earn herself a spot on the second team.

Reimondo was a speedy and dynamic scoring presence off the left side for Powhatan, with one notable highlight being a hat trick performance against Monacan coming off an injury that sidelined her for three games. She finished the year with 12 goals and six assists.

Halfon became what head coach Stephanie Tyson called a “powerhouse” in the net for the Indians in her first season on varsity, allowing just nine goals in her net while recording 10 shutouts that left opponents empty-handed.