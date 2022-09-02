Shifting event focus highlights community

The news that the fourth annual Sept. 11 remembrance run being held in Powhatan in a little over a week is shifting focus this year somehow felt right.

In 2019, a man I had never heard of before announced he would be running 343 laps around the Powhatan High School track in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I covered the event for the Powhatan Today, showing up for the midnight start and stopping by a few times throughout the day to take photos, talk to people and walk around the track a few times.

All the while, Russ Holland Jr. went round and round, hour after hour, in the dark of night and the brightness of day, in remembrance of those who gave their all.

In the two years that followed, the event shifted and evolved as needed. Held in the Village area in 2020, the event goal was 72 miles to honor the 72 law enforcement officers who died in the terrorist attacks. Last year, on the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, the event moved back to the high school track and the original 343 laps.

Regardless of where it was held or the format, there were a few things that remained constant about every event – the emphasis on honoring the fallen, celebrating and fundraising for our own local first responders, and a community coming together to help do both.

Yes, the first year had a huge emphasis on the feat Russ was accomplishing, and rightly so; he paid tribute to the fallen firefighters in an amazing way.

But as more people have stepped up to help behind the scenes or by finishing lap after lap, mile after mile, the spotlight on Russ has spread out a little, which is something he seems more than fine to see happening.

He told me last week that there would be a few changes this year. The format would be shifting to a 34.3-mile course around the high school track instead of 343 laps, mostly out of necessity since Russ is coming back from an illness and hasn’t been able to train to the level needed to run 343 laps in a day.

The first laps will start at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the high school track and are expected to finish in time for a final lap dedicated to local first responders at about 6 p.m.

For the same reason, he will also be sharing the miles with two Powhatan residents, Christa Warren and Mary Walton, with one or more of them always on the track. In addition to letting the main runners rest, it also lets them actually enjoy the event and take time to actually talk to the people who came out in support.

The spirit of the event will not change, even if the shortened day necessitates some adjustments. For instance, the names of the 343 firefighters will still be called out to remember them, but they will be announced by their fire companies instead of one name per lap. And off to the sides, there will be opportunities to support our five local volunteer fire companies and one volunteer rescue squad through a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

As Russ talked about sharing the laps with Christa and Mary, like I said above, it felt right. Powhatan’s Sept. 11 remembrance event, while having its roots with one man taking on a monumental task, has evolved beyond that to fully become a community event that can be shared by all.

It is an opportunity for anyone to come out to take a moment and remember those we lost and honor those who serve our community. Whether you walk a few laps, bid on a silent auction item or just thank a first responder for what they do for our community, you can’t go wrong.