Siblings remembered for energy, smiles they brought to a room

POWHATAN – The family of siblings Mackenzie and Benjamin Morelle remembered the Powhatan teenagers recently for the way they could fill a room with their energy.

Mackenzie, 17, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on May 23, and her brother, 13-year-old “Benny,” died on June 1 as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. The accident occurred on Anderson Highway just east of Stavemill Road.

The brother and sister were on their way to King’s Dominion for a day of fun together, said Roxanne Wentworth, their grandmother, of Powhatan.

“Tragedy can happen at any time to anyone. Ours happened on a Sunday afternoon when two teenagers were heading to King’s Dominion. But that is who they were,” she said.

Mackenzie, a junior, had recently transferred to Powhatan High School from Monacan High School and was enjoying her new school, Wentworth said. She was playing lacrosse until she got her first paycheck at Dunkin’ Donuts and the allure of working made her shift her focus.

“She loved spending her money on eye makeup and hair products,” her grandmother said with a smile.