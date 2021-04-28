Signing ceremony celebrates 8 Powhatan student-athletes headed to the next level

"She's worked really hard. She plays in the offseason with the Panthers and she's always been a great leader even when she was younger," Tyson said, noting that Thompson was also a captain on the JV team earlier in her career. "This year she did a great job as a captain for (varsity). She's just a great kid. She's a pleasure to coach, she's got a good attitude. She always comes ready to work hard.

"She's always one of those kids you can always count on," Tyson added. "You know she's going to be there for every practice. You know she's going to be there for camp if you need her help, whatever it is, carrying the equipment in...it's been nice to get to know her over the years and we'll miss her."

Attending Roanoke in addition to Thompson will be Hall, who will help start Roanoke's new wrestling team as one of the program's wrestlers. Hall has known the head coach, Nate Yetzer, since he was in fifth grade.

“They want really good leaders and motivators,” Hall said this past winter. “I feel like I can help with that a lot.”

Hall had praised Roanoke College, surrounded by mountains, as a beautiful campus, and he felt that the school’s small size will be good for him; he wants to be a chiropractor, so he needs that close interaction with his teacher, he had said.