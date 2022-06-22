Sloan, Krauss headline All-Region and All-State honorees

After a successful spring sports season that saw programs like the boys soccer teams and the girls lacrosse teams have historical years, the athletes that helped shape those results are getting recognized for their efforts on the All-State and All-Region teams.

Players from Powhatan baseball, softball, boys soccer and girls lacrosse all received All-Region honors, with the soccer and lacrosse teams also seeing players recognized on the All-State team.

After the softball team finished with a 16-6 record and nearly made it to the regional final, sophomore pitcher Madalyn Johnson was listed as a first-team All-Region member after a stellar season as the team’s primary option on the mound. She’ll return next season as a key figure in the team’s quest to make it to states. Graduate Savannah Johnson was also honored after a fantastic senior season as one of the team’s top leaders, being named second team All-Region.

The girls lacrosse team had its best season in program history this past spring, making its first appearance in the state tournament after being the Region 4A runner up. The stacked squad saw seven Powhatan athletes honored for the historic season, led by graduate Jordan Krauss as a First Team All-State and All-Region member in her last season in an Indians uniform. Joining Krauss on the All-Region First team was fellow graduate Kendall McMullin, who was a reliable presence in the midfield. On the second team All-Region, Powhatan players Kate Adams, Caroline Camp, Erica Krauss, Sam Flippo and Grace Hayden were featured as representatives of the Indians.

Powhatan baseball also saw two players featured on the regional first team, with graduates Thomas Cook and Drew Cheatham getting distinguished for their efforts. After a 10-9-1 season, Cook and Cheatham made impact plays all over the field for the Indians, with one of Cheatham’s top season highlights being the winning run against Monacan on March 29 and Cook contributing some impressive pitching performances throughout the year, including the second win over Monacan that saw Cook allow just two runs all afternoon in a 5-2 finish on May 5.

The boys soccer team concluded an epic run to the state quarterfinals that saw them join the girls lacrosse team as the regional runner-up, thanks in large part to a veteran-heavy roster led by Region 4B Player of the Year Parker Sloan, who was also First Team All-Region and First Team All-State. Head coach Willie Miles was also named the Region 4B coach of the year for his leadership through the states-qualifying run.