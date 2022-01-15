Softball commits look ahead to final season in Powhatan

Though softball season has yet to start for Powhatan, three seniors that have been vital to the team’s success are already looking ahead to the collegiate level.

Sisters Joy and Savannah Johnson and teammate Carsen Hogston have all committed to schools after their final seasons in Powhatan, where they’ll have one last shot at leading the Indians on a deep postseason run. As juniors, they were vital members of a team that finished 8-3 in a shortened season.

Head coach Marie Crump has raved about the positive impacts the three have made on the program since they arrived.

“Each of these young ladies has had a positive impact on our program and I am delighted to see that they will continue playing after they graduate from Powhatan,” coach Crump said.

Joy and Savannah, who were part of the 2019 team that went 15-6 and reached the regional semifinals, will be attending Emory & Henry and UVA Wise, just over an hour apart from each other. The two sisters, who were commonly associated as the same person when they first started playing together, are equal parts excited and anxious about no longer sharing the field together, but both agree that this final season will be a special one.