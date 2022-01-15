Softball commits look ahead to final season in Powhatan

Though softball season has yet to start for Powhatan, three seniors that have been vital to the team’s success are already looking ahead to the collegiate level.
Sisters Joy and Savannah Johnson and teammate Carsen Hogston have all committed to schools after their final seasons in Powhatan, where they’ll have one last shot at leading the Indians on a deep postseason run. As juniors, they were vital members of a team that finished 8-3 in a shortened season.
Head coach Marie Crump has raved about the positive impacts the three have made on the program since they arrived.
“Each of these young ladies has had a positive impact on our program and I am delighted to see that they will continue playing after they graduate from Powhatan,” coach Crump said.
Joy and Savannah, who were part of the 2019 team that went 15-6 and reached the regional semifinals, will be attending Emory & Henry and UVA Wise, just over an hour apart from each other. The two sisters, who were commonly associated as the same person when they first started playing together, are equal parts excited and anxious about no longer sharing the field together, but both agree that this final season will be a special one.
“We’ve definitely had a different bond than most people would on the softball field,” Joy said. “We’ve always had each other’s backs so it’s definitely going to be different not having her there all the time.”
Joy is coming off an impressive junior season at first base, where she finished with a .263 batting average, three RBIs and a .932 field average. Before deciding on Emory & Henry, Joy considered Lynchburg and Greensboro College as options for her commitment, and though she nearly decided on Greensboro after touring the campus and meeting with the coaches, a coaching change left her weighing her options further. Once she had a private tryout and an offer at Emory & Henry, she knew immediately it was the right fit.
“I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” she said. “It felt like home.“
Further exciting her was the prospects of playing alongside two of her teammates on her travel team, Ashley Foster and Emma Anderson.
Savannah, an outfielder, was one of Powhatan’s most impactful all-around players last season, batting a .448 with seven RBIs and no errors defensively. Now getting ready to be a Cavalier at UVA Wise, she plans on making the most of her final season with the teammates and friends she’s spent playing softball with since she was a freshman.
“I’ve been with most of them since my freshman year and in middle school,” she said. “I’m going to miss all the friendships and relationships with the coaches, and my sister. It’s going to be tough.”
Savannah initially looked at Virginia Wesleyan as a potential option for her softball career, but after getting a walk-on offer, she was determined to do better than that. After staying on campus with current players and trying out at UVA Wise, she was offered a spot on the team. It didn’t take long for her to make her commitment.
Even with another season of high school softball yet to be played, Savannah feels her experiences at Powhatan with coach Crump have prepared her for that next step. Specifically, the way coach Crump instilled a team-first mentality.
“She pushes us to be our best,” she said. “If you make a mistake, you just pick yourself back up. There’s no putting someone down.”
Both were thankful for the dedication coach Crump, their parents Heather and Michael Johnson and their grandfather Ron Johnson showed in their pursuit of playing college softball.
Hogston, meanwhile, has decided to take her talents to Ferrum College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. While Powhatan has been her home for 18 years and the Indians softball team has been a different kind of home for four years, the chance for a new adventure is something she can’t wait for.
“My life after Powhatan I’m excited for and also scared,” she said. “Life is going to be different as a student and as a softball player and I’m going to miss it.”
For her recruiting process, she had interest from Randolph-Macon for a long time before getting in contact with Ferrum head coach Gerald Culler.
“My conversations with the coaches were always very positive and nice, they’re so welcoming and are giving me the best opportunities I can have,” she said. “I know about a handful of players, and they’re all so nice and also welcoming to me coming to their team.”
Some of the things she’ll miss the most about playing with the Indians are the everyday experiences like warming up in practice or preparing for game days with her teammates. But most of all, she’s thankful for everyone that’s helped her get these opportunities to continue playing the game she loves.
“I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and making sure I have all the opportunities I can have,” Hogston said. “I also want to thank coach Crump for helping me become the player I am today.”