South of the James Ball Club hosts Babe Ruth tournament

Powhatan County played host to the Babe Ruth 16-18 Year-Old Baseball State Tournament last week, which brought in 10 teams from around the state to compete in a three-day tournament schedule at Fighting Creek Park from July 6-8.

The South of the James Ball Club, currently in its inaugural season and organized by the Powhatan Big League Organization, was represented by the Central Chesterfield Bulldogs at the tournament after having a stellar season in the SOTJBC against teams like the Powhatan Outlaws and Powhatan Legends.

Central Chesterfield had an excellent tournament, scoring 43 runs and allowing just 17 in five games en route to a run to the semifinals, but the team was outmatched in a meeting with Stafford for its first and only loss of the tournament with a 17-7 finish. Augusta ultimately won the Babe Ruth state title, prevailing over Stafford in a nail-biting 2-1 finish.

Augusta had just one loss for the entire tournament in a 14-4 loss to Central Chesterfield on the final day of round-robin games that decided the semifinal seeding, but the team didn’t let that get in the way of its championship aspirations.

The Bulldogs, managed by Bobby Curcio, represented the SOTJBC well, playing a balanced game with a bullpen full of capable pitchers, dynamic speed in the outfield and multiple sluggers that could spray the ball all over the field to the dismay of their opponents.

After a close 2-1 win over Lynnhaven and an 8-2 win over Rappahannock in the first two days, the Bulldogs began building double digit leads regularly to the point where nearly every game felt like a potential early finish via mercy rule.

Taking on Nottoway on Thursday, Central Chesterfield built up a 5-0 lead in the third inning alone, with the team taking advantage of a bases loaded situation to send Wyatt Atwater, Parker Wells, Jack Kirwan, Justin Lawson and Austin Wilkinson home on separate at-bats before an RBI double from Hayden Black punctuated a devastating offensive barrage that hit Nottoway like a ton of bricks.

The Bulldogs built that lead up to 9-1 after the fourth inning, with Wells having the hit of the day in an outing full of highlight cracks of the bat, nailing the ball perfectly and sending it over the fence for a two-run home run.

The lead grew to 12-3 after the fifth inning, and though Nottoway was able to keep Central Chesterfield scoreless over the next two innings and even add in three more runs itself, the lead had grown far too much for that admirable effort to make much of a difference.

The next day against eventual champion Augusta was another dynamite offensive outing from Central Chesterfield, who scored 14 runs on the day, but the defense deserves just as much credit.

The Bulldogs held the champs to just four runs on the day, and jumped to a 5-0 lead in the third inning largely due to the pitching efforts of Lawson.

In the fourth inning, Cooper Miller started things off with a great effort play to steal second and later round third on an Ethan Jones RBI, and RBIs from Wells and Wilkinson followed soon after to push the lead to 10-1.

Augusta cut the lead down to 10-4 in the fifth inning, but a lineup change on the mound allowed Atwater to take command and close the game out with a mercy rule finish in the fifth inning.

The stretch of great play finally came to a halt against Stafford in the semifinals, who jumped to a 10-2 lead early that Central Chesterfield was able to cut down to 10-6 in the third, but Stafford’s ability to place the ball in the soft spots of the field proved to be the difference in the 17-7 finish that ended Central Chesterfield’s championship bid.

Despite the big deficit, the Bulldogs played hard and finished the game in seven innings despite the threat of a mercy rule finish looming over them.