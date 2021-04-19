Sports summer camps to be held at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

POWHATAN -- Blessed Sacrament Huguenot will hold multiple sports camps from mid-June to early July this summer. The camps will be open to all students entering the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grades. All camps will be held in Parker Gym on Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s campus. Hours for all camps are 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Entry costs are $100 per week.

The Better Basketball Academy camp will be held June 14-18 and will include instruction, competitions, and game play, as well as a T-shirt.

The BSH All-Star Sports Camps will be held June 21-25 and June 28-July 2. Each camp day, campers will participate and receive instruction in a different sport. The sports will include basketball, soccer, baseball, volleyball and recreational sports. Campers will also receive a T-shirt.