POWHATAN – A program designed to preserve and protect open spaces, forested areas and agricultural lands in Powhatan County was highlighted last week for the good it does in keeping thousands of acres of land rural.

The Agricultural and Forestal District (AFD) program was showcased in a special presentation for the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Monday, March 27. The members of the county’s nine AFDs were then invited to a special appreciation dinner on March 30 to underline the commitment they make by putting their lands in AFDs.

Both events featured the debut of a new informational video about the AFD program in Powhatan, which can be found on the Powhatan Extension ANR Youtube channel.

Powhatan joined the program in 1991 with over two dozen landowners totaling roughly 5,000 acres, according to Rachel Henley, Powhatan Cooperative Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.

Landowners make a 10-year commitment to the program, whose main purpose is to conserve, protect and encourage development and improvement of agricultural and forestall land for production of food and other agricultural forestall products. They in turn receive special protections and tax benefits.

Although the program has been around for decades, it has seen a rejuvenation in the last few years that is bringing more attention and interest to the program, which thrills Henley. Part of that effort included the dinner, which was the first time since the program’s inception bringing the landowners together to simply celebrate their participation in the AFDs.

One of the main messages being stressed by the AFD Advisory Committee is the desire to “increase our acreage and preserve beautiful Powhatan County,” Henley said. Although an AFD requires 200 acres to be started, it does not have to be a single parcel or landowner; several neighboring landowners can combine their acreage to create an AFD. Currently, there are nine AFDs in Powhatan.

Sarah and Jeremy Toole own a 5-acre parcel that is part of the Trenholm AFD located in northwestern Powhatan. Participation in the program was tied to the property, which they bought in 2021, but they loved the idea and plan to stay in it, he said.

“We moved into the area because we want to stay rural. We don’t want somebody to put a big neighborhood by us, so it’s nice,” Jeremy Toole said.

He also pointed out that owning land should be about stewardship and taking care of it, which includes the ecosystems and wildlife that call it home, too. The couple grows sunflowers to sell, field corn for their chickens as well as beekeeping.

They said they appreciate that even with 5 acres, they can come together in a collective to make the commitment.

“It is not just one person that is doing it; we are all doing it together,” he said.

Glenn Crawford, who has 260 acres in the Roseneath AFD, was one of the original landowners to join the program in 1991. At the time, there was a large increase in population coming into Powhatan who were unfamiliar with the normal practices of agriculture. Creating the AFDs not only maintained properties in the face of that influx of people but also offered landowners greater protections for their properties.

A few years ago, a rumor started that the program would be done away with, which sparked the movement to defend and possibly expand it in a nice resurgence of interest, Crawford said. He added that he had several times during the dinner remarked that he couldn’t believe they hadn’t done something like it in the 30 plus years of the program, but he was happy they finally came together.