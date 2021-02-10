STEM Days engage young Powhatan students in hands-on science exploration

As in the past, the morning is focused on understanding the basics of the concepts they are studying. For instance, the first-graders are learning about how sound waves are transmitted – through air, water, and a solid – and talk about their relationship to vibration, Brown said.

“Then we talked about being an engineer. Engineers always solve problems. For the first-graders, their problem was based on motion,” she said. “Their teacher could through a snowball farther than they could. They had to create a mechanism to throw farther than their teacher.”

The students spend the afternoon doing design work and creating a catapult that launches a marshmallow, she said. They then measure the distance the objects are thrown.

The second-graders spend their morning studying the effects of weathering and erosion and do experiments to understand how those forces work on objects. They learn how different forces affect objects, such as a sugar cube in a container of gravel being shaken around (weathering) or a demonstration of how a piece of chalk is impacted when put in a container of water versus vinegar (models acid rain).

In the afternoon, the students have to build a beach scene and use different materials in their scene that would help stop or slow the process of erosion, Adcock said.