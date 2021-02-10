STEM Days engage young Powhatan students in hands-on science exploration

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools is making waves this semester as first and second-graders celebrate discovery through re-imagined STEM Days.
The annual tradition that sees the county’s local elementary schools dedicating entire days to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities seemed like it might not be an option during the unconventional 2020-2021 school year, said Barbara Adcock, instructional STEM coach.
And in the traditional sense, it wasn’t possible. The usual order of having an entire grade level participating in activities that necessitated large gatherings of students wasn’t possible when social distancing is the order of the day.
But the school division’s STEM team came together to create special STEM Days, which is seeing the coaches visiting individual first- and second-grade classes for all-day events dedicated to science investigations and hands-on engineering challenges.
“The kids are enjoying it and that hands-on is so meaningful and important in how kids learn. We learn by doing. COVID has taken some of that away from us. And this is our way of making it happen again,” Adcock said.
First and second grade both have a huge focus on foundational skills, Adcock said. Students had so much of their spring 2020 semester disrupted because of the onset of the pandemic, so the decision was made to focus content at the beginning of this school year on language arts and math and put more emphasis on science and social studies in the second semester.
This opened up the opportunity to bring back the re-imagined STEM Days, which started in January and will stretch through March, Adcock said. The process includes STEM Days at all three elementary schools and a week entirely dedicated to virtual students, with individual packets being sent home so they can do the experiments. The process is taking much longer than previous years and thus has to be focused on the two grade levels because every class gets its own full day of activities.
“The reason it takes a full day for each class is they can’t share materials. We are still covering the same topics we did last year, but we are changing it so each child has all the materials a small group would last year. In order to meet the safety protocols, we have to have two class sets for all materials,” she said.
Adcock said that preparing full-day individual experiment packets for hundreds of first and second-graders is a time consuming and labor intensive process. But at the same time, figuring out how to create these STEM Days and have them be meaningful to the students has made them better teachers.
The focus of the STEM Days for the students is on two very different kinds of waves – sound waves (and their relationship to the topic of motion) for the first-graders and ocean waves (weathering and erosion) for the second-graders, said Lisa Brown, instructional STEM coach.
As in the past, the morning is focused on understanding the basics of the concepts they are studying. For instance, the first-graders are learning about how sound waves are transmitted – through air, water, and a solid – and talk about their relationship to vibration, Brown said.
“Then we talked about being an engineer. Engineers always solve problems. For the first-graders, their problem was based on motion,” she said. “Their teacher could through a snowball farther than they could. They had to create a mechanism to throw farther than their teacher.”
The students spend the afternoon doing design work and creating a catapult that launches a marshmallow, she said. They then measure the distance the objects are thrown.
The second-graders spend their morning studying the effects of weathering and erosion and do experiments to understand how those forces work on objects. They learn how different forces affect objects, such as a sugar cube in a container of gravel being shaken around (weathering) or a demonstration of how a piece of chalk is impacted when put in a container of water versus vinegar (models acid rain).
In the afternoon, the students have to build a beach scene and use different materials in their scene that would help stop or slow the process of erosion, Adcock said.
“In all of their boxes at least some of the beach is there, which means they are successful; they slowed the erosion. Then they talk about ways they would do it differently and how they could improve their solution,” she said. “It is really neat to see how throughout the day they gain this understanding and see the importance of stopping erosion.”
Helping the students to make those connections to real world situations and problems is one of the best things to observe, Adcock said. But she also is just happy to be working with the children bringing science alive for them.
“It felt great to see the kids again. We have been doing some virtual teaching – both virtual and face-to-face teachers have asked us to pop in on their Google Meets and do lessons. Since labs are closed this year, it is not the same, so it is nice to have that interaction,” she said.
Brown added that they were almost “giddy in the first week to be in with the kids again. That is why we do what we do.”
