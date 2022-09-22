Steve Washburn returns to Indians basketball as new girls head coach

After the Powhatan girls basketball team saw head coach Kristy Henderson step down from her position after an excellent 2021-22 season, the program will be seeing a familiar face take command in the role.

Athletic director Chip Boone said this week that Steve Washburn will be the new girls basketball head coach, with the Powhatan coaching legend returning after stepping down from the same position with the boys team after the 2018-19 season.

The name Washburn has been synonymous with Powhatan basketball for over two decades.

He was the boys varsity coach for 13 years starting in 2006, while also coaching the junior varsity team for seven years before that and working under long-time girls coach Paulette Bowman as an assistant as well.

In his first year as head coach for the boys team, he led the Indians to the 2006-07 Southside District regular season title, the first in program history in 50 years, and led that group to the district tournament finals.

Though he hasn’t been a full-time head coach for three years, Washburn was still a constant presence around the school.

He taught at the high school, worked as an assistant athletic director under Tim Llewellyn and was briefly seen last season as an interim head coach for the boys team as it finished out its season.

After Henderson stepped down, Washburn says he discussed the decision with her and ultimately left the conversation encouraged to throw his name in the race for the position.

“I just thought the program was in a really good position, and I thought it was a good time for me to get in with a well-established program that she built up and work with them and hopefully continue to have the success that she’s already developed,” he said.

Henderson led the program to exciting new heights in her final year, guiding the program alongside a stacked roster featuring her daughter, Faith Henderson, and Lynchburg student-athlete Kayla Terry to the state quarterfinals and a second place finish in the regional tournament.

Washburn says he expects holdovers like Katherine Cerullo, Samantha Flippo, Shauna Callahan, Emma Terry and Corynn Lampman to step up and create their own image and identity after a successful 2022 season, while also noting a strong junior varsity pipeline and promising group coming up from Powhatan Middle School as evidence of the team’s potential.

“They have some great talent still established in the program,” he said. “I really look forward to working with all of them and seeing where we take this program.”