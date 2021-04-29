Strong 2nd half lifts Powhatan boys soccer to 3-1 win over Bird on Senior Night

POWHATAN -- More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out what would have been his first regular season leading the Powhatan's varsity boys soccer team, head coach Willie Miles finally got to celebrate his first win at the helm when the Indians powered past L.C. Bird 3-1 with the help of two goals in the second half.

"It feels amazing," Miles said. "We lost a great amount of leadership on that (2020) senior class, a lot of minutes that were there. But I am very confident in this group moving forward. We just have to stay composed. Our big philosophy is outworking our opponents and just showing what Powhatan soccer is all about.

"They performed as a group, and it was a total team effort. I couldn't be prouder of them," Miles added. "I couldn't be prouder of my assistant coaches (Paul Smartschan and Zachary York) really giving great input throughout the night...I'm really proud of them being on my staff."

Thursday night's game against Bird was also about celebrating the team's four seniors, as captain Zach Shelor, Jackson Tester, Cooper Schardt and Stevie Bigham were honored on Senior Night. All four started in the lineup on Thursday. Tester throughout the night moved the ball up from midfield and narrowly missed scoring on a far-traveling shot in the first half.