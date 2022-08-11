Strong learning recovery continues for PCPS students

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools recently wrapped up another strong summer school session, with hundreds of students in kindergarten through 12th grade participating in some type of summer recovery or summer boost program to help them move forward to their next steps.

The summer session, which was held June 27 to July 21, while having high numbers, is lower than the more than 600 students who participated in summer school in 2021, when the need for learning loss recovery across the board was vital.

The number of students participating in kindergarten through 12th grade summer recovery or boost programs was lower at all levels, which Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, attributed at least partly to proactive interventions during the school year.

“They were somewhat down. Last year we had so many more because of the hybrid year and the impact that the hybrid had on students being able to successfully finish their coursework,” She said. “We also really focused on making individual plans for students this year that were impacted, whether it was because of COVID quarantine or whatever other attendance issues. We provided some opportunities for remediation and recovery throughout the school year.”

She gave the example of Summer School Now, which is held during the school year to help students avoid taking summer school during the summer. Students took courses and recovered work on the weekends. One of the benefits of that approach, she said, is preventing students from falling behind as new content is taught. This program has been used by the division since about 2014 but “we really tried to maximize it this year so that we could recover students more quickly.”

During the actual summer school program, the elementary program once again saw high numbers with 274 students in pre-K through fifth grade participating this year. Various middle school programs had a total of 43 students enrolled, and there were 139 online class enrollments at the high school level and additional students in the in-person classes, though numbers are still being calculated.

Overall, summer school went well, with a good number of students now more on track to graduate on time, which is especially important at the secondary level, Omohundro said.

Elementary students once again participated in an all-day school day, focusing on learning loss recovery from around 8:30 a.m. to noon and then attending enrichment camps, having reading time, and P.E. classes in the afternoons, said Meghan Ellis, elementary summer school coordinator and assistant principal at Flat Rock Elementary. The longer school day assists parents who may struggle with child care for a half-day session but also makes sure students have plenty of fun activities to brighten up their summer, she added.

“It went great. The kids are having fun. They are enjoying themselves. I have heard from parents. I have heard from teachers and I hear from the kids that they look forward to coming. They look forward to the camps. They have really enjoyed the summer reading program shows. They are enjoying their time,” she said.

The all-day elementary program was made possible in 2021 and 2022 because of federal ESSER grant dollars, but Omohundro said the school division is looking at possibilities of how to continue offering it moving forward, such as a Title IV grant. While the number of students participating is lower than 2021, it is higher than 2019, she pointed out.

“While our numbers in summer school are higher than they were pre-COVID that doesn’t mean that more students necessarily needed access to summer school. It means that we made summer school more accessible by having the full day,” she said.

The morning hours were spent exclusively working on the foundation subjects of math and reading, which has been a major focus of the school division to bridge the gap for students, both during the school year and now again in summer school, she said. The classes were capped at 15 to give students the individual attention they need from teachers.

“I think we are going to have fallout from COVID for a few years – just the learning gap that was lost,” Ellis said. “But we have made huge strides this school year; being in school full time last year helped as well. Having full-day summer school last year helped close that gap. Closing that gap was our main focus this past school year. We were giving very explicit instruction. We were constantly analyzing that growth and where that explicit growth needed to be, whether that was through intervention or differentiation in the classroom.”

Cheryl Thomas, director of elementary education, pointed out that the division no longer does pre- and post-testing during elementary summer school. It was decided to use spring and fall assessments for comparison, which allowed staff to focus on instruction for the full 15 days. For prekindergarten students in the Kindergarten Countdown Camp, “there is a pre/post assessment which addresses areas such as color, shapes, alphabet, rhyming, writing name, etc. Students consistently show growth in this program. With a United Way partnership, we were able to add a third section last year and this year.”

But while the focus was on core subjects in the morning, the afternoon sessions allowed educators to explore a wide range of other disciplines. Camps over the four-week program included dance, Spanish, crafts, art, STEM activities, French, Shark Week, Ocean Fun, Tinker Camp, Make a Journal, Cooking and Solar Energy. The students had spirit days every week, such as dressing with a Hawaiian, patriotic or silly hat theme.

The students also had regular DEAR (drop everything and read) time and participated in some of the summer reading programs held at the school.

“We really need to focus on those core two subjects because that is the basis of your foundation, but then to include those camps in the afternoon and hit languages, science, music and art, it is giving them that well-rounded school day. And the kids are loving the camps,” Ellis said.

Ellis also pointed out the incredible manpower it took to make summer school a reality, with 26 teachers and eight instructional assistants for the mornings alone, along with a counselor and the camp instructors.

She also praised the transportation department for helping coordinate door-to-door transportation for students this summer instead of them having to go to hubs and be picked up there.

Christine Phaup, assistant principal at Powhatan Middle School said this summer saw 28 sixth through eighth graders attend in-person classes to recover math and/or English grades and five students work virtually to recover their history grades. The division also offered the middle schoolers a two-week ‘boot camp’ in English, math and Algebra 1 to sharpen skills or introduce skills to be covered during the upcoming school year that was attended by 10 students.

In summer 2021, the middle school had to run three sessions of math, Phaup said. Not being in the classroom really impacted students last year and this year.

“At the beginning of the school year through February/March, we had students missing instruction due to quarantine. To help keep them current, teachers added a ‘while you were out’ section to Schoology to help guide students through classwork,” she said. “We developed ‘Quarantine Task Lists’ for students and parents to see assignments in one place. We also had a staff member per grade level available to Google Meet with students during ACCT for check-ins.”

The school also held after school academic intervention four days a week with transportation to provide tutoring and support for assignments. “This program really helped get students on track, be successful in the classroom and helped keep the summer school numbers low,” she said of this year’s summer school numbers.

Stacey Cavedo, high school summer school coordinator, said the school offered biology, English, math and world history in person and online as well as other classes available online. Students completing online classes had the option to come to the high school and work with an online coordinator or work from somewhere else. “I think it has been going really well. The students are working really hard and we have a great group of students and a great group of teachers working really hard,” she said.

Cavedo said the students hit the hardest and needing the most support were the ones hit by COVID-19 and/or the need to quarantine. But she pointed out students also had the option to take online classes to get credits they need to graduate early. Some of them participated in the Aug. 2 summer graduation, which allowed them to either join the rest of their classmates in the Class of 2022 or graduate a year early (See story Page 1A.)