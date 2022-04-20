Strong week gives Powhatan boys and girls tennis wins over Clover Hill

Powhatan’s tennis teams recorded big results this past week, with both teams knocking off Clover Hill on April 12.

The Powhatan boys traveled to Clover Hill to duel the Cavaliers on a mound of four leaf clovers.

After saving seven match points - six at third seed and one at sixth seed - the Cavaliers tied the singles score 3-3. With two 10-point tiebreaking third set match wins and an overall tied team score at 3-3, the Cavaliers had the momentum in their favor coming out of the singles matches.

The Indians were prepared for that scenario, knowing the match would come down to winning two out of three doubles matches for the team victory. The Indians went on to win one singles and two doubles quite convincingly.

Senior Jacob Pfab continued to deny his opponent a set as he defeated Nemo Kim 6-1, 6-0. Powhatan fourth-seed Noah Lawson put the Indians up 2-0 by defeating Ohm Tripethi, 6-0, 6-3.

Later, Indians freshman Jamison Wallace closed out his challenging match of many long rallies, but keyed on winning the important points to take a 6-0, 6-2 victory from Clover Hill’s Tyler Gittleman.

After a few singles wins by the Cavaliers to make it a 3-3 score, the Indians knew they had a chance to pull away with a solid doubles performance.

The combination of Pfab and Rusin proved too strong to start, defeating Kim and Ctihelman, 8-0. Then, Lawson and Wallace would only surrender one game as they won their match, 8-1 to seal a 5-4 team victory.

In the girls meet, four different matchups went to tiebreakers against the Cavaliers, but it was the Indians who came out on top with a convincing 7-2 victory.