Supervisors take step back on tax rate adoption; Board to extend first tax bill due date to June 15

Editor’s note: Because of a production error, two pages in the April 6 issue of the Powhatan Today were not printed. A story on the tax rate was not printed completely, so it is being printed again here.

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors had to take a step back from its vote to keep the county’s real estate tax rate unchanged at 79 cents after it came to light that there had been a miscalculation in how the county’s assessment growth was calculated and a public hearing would now be required.

The board voted in a 3-2 split on Monday, March 28 to set the calendar year 2022 real estate tax rate at 79 cents per $100 of assessed value. The vote on an official resolution for that decision came about a week after the board decided in the same split to keep the tax rate unchanged at 79 cents in a March 22 workshop, not realizing they needed a formal resolution to do so.

Chair Mike Byerly, who represents District 3; Steve McClung, District 2, and Karin Carmack, District 5, voted in favor of the 79-cent tax rate. David Williams, District 1, and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against.

But one of the few steps in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget process the board thought it had accomplished was actually not valid based on new information the county received the day after the March 28 vote from the Virginia Department of Taxation. The new information came after inquiries Williams made about concerns over this year’s tax rate calculations.

According to that information, the county was not using the correct calculations to determine the equalized tax rate that resulted from the 10.4% increase in the county’s total assessed value of real property, county administrator Ned Smither told the board in a complicated budget workshop held Friday, April 1.

Instead of 79 cents, the new calculations show the equalized tax rate – the tax rate that would levy the same amount of real estate as last tax year when multiplied by the new total assessed value of real estate – would be 75 cents.

That means if the board decides to stick with its decision to keep the tax rate the same at 79 cents, the difference between the lower equalized tax rate and the proposed rate three board members have been favoring would represent a 4-cent increase for taxpayers, or about a 5.3% increase.

But the possible increase itself – or the discussion about whether to lower the tax rate after all – were not the main focus of the April 1 workshop. Instead, supervisors were more focused on making sure the timeline was set that would both give the public the opportunity to have input on the rate and get it adopted with enough time to mail out the first half of the calendar year 2022 tax bills in June.

The revelation of the miscalculation sparked the need for a few necessary adjustments. The 5.3% increase means a public hearing must be held, which will now happen at the May 2 board of supervisors meeting.

Advertising requirements to make sure the public has the required 30-day notice to be informed about the public hearing created its own discussion about giving the treasurer’s office enough time to process and mail out the tax bills in May.

The discussion ultimately resulted in the board voting unanimously to inform treasurer Becky Nunnally of its intentions to extend the due date of the first tax bill by 10 days to June 15, 2022. The decision requires a formal resolution, which the board stated its intention of passing at its April 11 workshop with the Powhatan Economic Development Authority. That meeting happened after press time.

Determining a rate

During the March 22 and 28 meetings, the tax rate was a hot topic among the board members. Both times, McClung, Byerly and Carmack stayed true to a plan outlined by the board of supervisors in 2021 (McClung had not been elected yet) to set and stick with a tax rate from year to year and stop making it a “political football” tossed around each budget season.

On the flip side, Cox and Williams, while agreeing they had voted for that stable rate plan in 2021, said they could not have known at the time what people would be facing right now in terms of inflation, especially at the gas pumps. While they did not give a firm figure at the time, they argued the real estate tax rate should be lowered to give taxpayers some relief.

While these discussions were still ongoing, Williams separately reached out early in March to a representative at the Virginia Department of Taxation about the calculations Powhatan was using.

Powhatan’s calculations used the change in assessed value from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2022, which are the dates of the county’s last two assessments, Smither told the board. Powhatan only voted in 2021 to go to annual assessments instead of bi-annual assessments.

Based on the calculations the county was originally using, there was a 7.7% increase in assessed value offset by a 7.1% decrease in the real estate tax rate (when the supervisors lowered the rate from 85 cents to 79 cents), a difference that would not have required the county to hold a public hearing for a tax increase as it was within the 1% tolerance range, Smither explained to the board in a March 31 email.

But the information from the state that came March 29 and was verified the next day showed that the county needed to measure the assessment change from the last tax landbook, which was issued in summer 2021 prior to Powhatan’s “short tax year,” a tax period required for the county’s transition back to calendar year billing. The 79-cent rate went into effect with the short tax year bill.

“We learned we had done it wrong. After receiving guidance from our teammates at the state, we prepared revised calculations and determined that we need to advertise a 75-cent equalized tax rate in advance of our 79-cent tax rate plan for the proposed fiscal year (2023) budget, resulting in a complete rescheduling of our public hearings,” Smither said. “So, yes we tried to get it right; yes, we didn’t, and we are now fixing it.”

Advertising

Smither originally proposed to “start the clock” on the 30-day notice for the May 2 public hearing with an advertisement in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Saturday, April 2. However, there was pushback immediately from Cox, who argued the Powhatan Today is the paper of record for the county and would be where more citizens would be likely to see the notice.

“This is for the citizens of Powhatan; this is not to run your clock,” Cox argued.

Cox initially proposed a motion to make the Powhatan Today the newspaper of record to comply with the public notifications but later withdrew the motion when the board decided on a different approach to best serve the citizens.

That decision, which the treasurer said would be hugely helpful, was to extend the due date for the first 2022 tax bill from June 5 to June 15. This approach gives the treasurer’s office more leeway to deal with issues that may arise with a new software system they began using in the fall that has not functioned as planned to date. It would also give the public the full amount of time to learn about and respond to the proposed real estate tax rate. The board decided the best way to do that was to go ahead and advertise in the Times-Dispatch on Saturday but then also advertise in all four April issues of the Powhatan Today.

Williams made a point of saying that any delays on the June tax bill are the fault of those “right here at this table” and not the treasurer’s office or commissioner of the revenue’s office.

Board interactions

Smither pointed out in his initial explanation of the miscalculation that Williams asked the question of the state representative on March 8. While he appreciated the supervisor seeking the right answer, Smither said he wished Williams had posed the question to county staff instead so they could have researched it, found the mistake on their own and moved on it more quickly without the need to reschedule any public hearings.

Carmack also asked pointed questions about which board members had met one-on-one with Smither to discuss the budget, and he replied he had met with Byerly, McClung and Carmack.

Williams responded to Smither’s comment about the timing, saying he asked for more information to make sure staff was doing things correctly, and bristled at the implication that the delays were his fault.

Referencing an earlier comment made by Smither that he refers to them all as Team Powhatan, Williams argued “we are not a team. People see it every time they tune into one of our meetings.” He also argued that staff morale is very low.