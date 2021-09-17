Survivors: Local women show they are more than a cancer diagnosis

POWHATAN – With cancer, a person is considered to be a survivor from the time of the diagnosis until the end of his or her life.
Many people may think that the word survivor is a badge someone can claim only when they have gotten the all clear and are deemed to be officially cancer free.
But in the words of Jenny Johnson, the Powhatan woman featured in this week’s Powhatan Today Survivor series on Page 8A, she is a survivor every day as she continues her nine month battle against cancer.
“I feel like being a survivor is day to day when you are dealing with a cancer, especially if you are doing chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries,” she said. “Survivor is just sometimes getting through the day or getting through the hour because there are so many things that are obstacles in your path – not only the physical obstacles but the mental obstacles as well. That really defines survivor because every day there is something new to overcome.”
Johnson was chosen on purpose for the final installment of the series as hers is a story that is ongoing. After 20 weeks of chemotherapy and three surgeries, all of her tests have come back that she is cancer free. But she still faces an unknown regimen of radiation ahead and the time her body will need to truly recover from everything she has endured since she was diagnosed in January.
Johnson is one of five local women called together by local photographer Anjie Kay to honor them as breast cancer survivors and give them a day of fun and pampering. Like those other women whose stories have already been told in this series, Johnson gives a frank, sometimes difficult, recounting of the reality of the very treatment that is working to save her life.
Her story and those that came before her are a reminder of the continued battle to find better treatments and, hopefully, one day, a cure.
Jenny Johnson
When Jenny Johnson found a lump underneath her arm in October 2020, she admits she was freaked out. But since her daughter had just been diagnosed with mononucleosis, she and those she spoke with wondered if it might not be related.
So she waited a few weeks but finally made an appointment. However, when she insisted a blood test be run, everything looked normal. Jenny said her doctor told her that if the lump didn’t go away in six to eight weeks, she should make an appointment to follow up. When it didn’t go away she went back. There were still no big warning signs. This time they were suspecting lupus.
“I honestly just had a gut feeling that I felt like it was something but I kept getting reassurance. In the back of my head I really felt like it was cancer,” she said. “I waited until after Christmas because it was like out of sight, out of mind. I wanted to get through Christmas. I am glad I did wait until after Christmas because I think it would have really ruined the holiday for all of us.”
On Jan. 5, 2021, Jenny went in for a routine ultrasound and mammogram meant to determine the size of the lump. The mammogram looked fine except for the swollen lymph node but the ultrasound revealed a small breast tumor. Based on her results, a radiologist warned that she likely had cancer to help prepare her. A biopsy a few days later would confirm that both the tumor and the lymph nodes had triple-negative breast cancer.
Triple-negative breast cancer differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it grows and spreads faster, has limited treatment options, and a worse prognosis, according to the American Cancer Society.
“Once I got the diagnosis I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ Of course, I had the poor pitiful me and it was bad for a couple of days, but I am one of those people where now I know what I have to deal with so let’s do it. What do I have to do,” she said.
Jenny had Stage 2B breast cancer, so her doctor recommended doing chemotherapy before surgery to see how well the treatment worked. So after some more testing to make sure the cancer hadn’t metastasized, she started 16 rounds of chemotherapy on Feb. 1. The first treatment she took once a week for 12 weeks, and the AC treatment, which is a combination of two chemotherapy drugs taken once every two weeks. In total she went through 20 weeks of treatment.
“It is horrible, I’ll be honest. The first 12 weeks were not good, but the last eight weeks were horrible. But I am past it,” she ended on a high note.
Despite this intense thing happening to her, Jenny, who turned 42 on July 20, was still living her life. The wife and mother of three is also a reading coach at Powhatan Elementary School. Her job is split between doing professional development and planning with teachers and managing intervention plans for students struggling with reading. Jenny said she truly appreciates that the school division allowed her to work from home. She worked every day except for Mondays, when she received chemotherapy treatments.
“I feel so blessed and so thankful to Powhatan County for allowing me to do that because I don’t know that I would have been able to do that if I had to come into the building. I would have been really nervous about getting that chemo with my immune system being down, being around all the kids and being around all the teachers,” she said.
Right before she started the AC treatments, Jenny’s body was breaking down and by 4 p.m. each day, she was done. Wanting to make sure she still had energy for her family, she had to take a step back at the end of April, when she normally would be gearing up for planning the school’s kindergarten registration, which she said was an incredibly difficult decision.
“I remember calling Mrs. (Constance) Deal and saying, ‘I can’t do this, and I can’t believe I am saying I can’t do this.’ Because I am the go-getter. I am the one who heads up kindergarten registration for Powhatan. I always make sure everything is thematic and everything is organized. I remember calling her and saying, ‘I can’t do my job’ and I was bawling,” Jenny shared.
Giving up that control was hard for an admitted Type A person, but it was the right decision, she acknowledges. Nothing could have prepared her for the AC treatments, which some days left her so wrung out that her husband, Chip, had to help her perform the most basic tasks. The treatment’s impact on her was magnified for Jenny because she knew Chip and their children, Baylor, Cutler, and Teagan, were hurting as they watched her suffering, and she hated to put that burden on them.
“If I needed to move, my husband had to literally pick me up and move me to the couch, and then there were some days I couldn’t lift my head up off the pillow. He had to come hold the drink for me and hold the straw just so I could get something to drink,” Jenny said with a trembling voice.
Jenny said she was also incredibly grateful to her mom, Gayle Wood, who came through in a big way. She had gone through her own scare with cancer about the time Jenny first felt the lump in October 2020, but it was removed with surgery. During her daughter’s chemotherapy treatments, when Chip had to leave for 24-hour shifts as a Chesterfield firefighter, Gayle would come and stay and do whatever the family needed.
“I think that piece along with her going through cancer has made us all very aware of each other and so thankful she wasn’t going through chemo as well,” Jenny said. “If she was going through chemo while I was doing this I don’t know how we would do it because I relied so much on her to help me.”
Jenny said she was also grateful to her many friends who helped her as both support systems and sounding boards since several of them had already survived cancer. When she learned friends Sandy Hopkins and Krista Martin, who were previously featured in this series, were also participating, she was excited because they were great cheerleaders for her this spring.
Unlike the other women in the Survivors series, Jenny had to be photographed separately because she was gearing up for her first surgery in July and would be recovering when the others met. She remembers talking to photographer Anjie Kay about doing the photo shoot without a wig because she was perfectly comfortable that way – aside from not having eyebrows or eyelashes.
“At first I did wear a wig because I felt like I needed to and then I was like this is crazy. I am only doing it for other people. I am not doing it for myself. Then I realized I don’t have to do this for anybody else; I need to do what makes me happy. That is what I feel like the pictures do portray – that I am good with it,” she said.
After her last treatment on June 14, Jenny was supposed to have surgery within a few weeks. But the treatment took such a toll on her body that she needed two blood transfusions to get her ready for surgery, Jenny said on July 26 in the first interview with her. The next day, she had her first surgery, a nipple-delay procedure that included biopsies that came back clean.
“I showed no cancer. That was very exciting to get that news,” Jenny said last week in a follow-up interview to discuss her progress.
She followed the first surgery on Aug. 10 with a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. It took longer to get the biopsy results from that surgery, but those tests also came back on Aug. 24 saying she was cancer free. But within hours of that moment, Jenny sensed something wasn’t right.
“I had just gone from a super high of yes I am done with all my surgeries, I am now cancer free. All I have left is radiation. I was on such a high. Then the next day something was wrong. So I came crashing down again,” she said.
Jenny was admitted back to the hospital on Aug. 25 because of an infection. The doctors tried to fight it with antibiotics, but, in the end, they had to go back in on one side, remove the implant and infected tissue and do the reconstruction again.
After the mastectomy, she had been starting to regain some strength and arm movement. In addition to healing from the lymph nodes being removed, during the first surgery, a nerve in one arm was damaged, so she has no feeling from the top of her shoulder to the bottom of her elbow. She has been doing physical therapy to work on the nerve memory in that arm, but it is a slow recovery.
After all of the complications, Jenny said there have definitely been some moments where she doubted the course she took with a double mastectomy and reconstruction over a lumpectomy. But long-term she felt her peace of mind further down the road was worth the tough decision and made it right for her.
“That is what really resonated with me and that is what I had to keep telling myself, especially on days that were really hard,” she said.
Last week, Jenny, who is still out on medical leave from the school division, said she is still sore and her left side is still recovering, but she is definitely doing better. She has an appointment on Thursday, Sept. 16 with the radiation oncologist to set a plan for her radiation treatments. She is ready to start that treatment so she can get it behind her.
Looking back on the last nine months, Jenny said her motto has been “I can do hard things,” which she definitely put to the test. She said every aspect of this journey has been hard but she didn’t do it alone, bolstered along the way by her faith and her family and friends.
Even though she still has some kind of radiation treatment ahead, Jenny already feels like a survivor.
