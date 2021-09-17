Survivors: Local women show they are more than a cancer diagnosis

“I showed no cancer. That was very exciting to get that news,” Jenny said last week in a follow-up interview to discuss her progress.

She followed the first surgery on Aug. 10 with a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. It took longer to get the biopsy results from that surgery, but those tests also came back on Aug. 24 saying she was cancer free. But within hours of that moment, Jenny sensed something wasn’t right.

“I had just gone from a super high of yes I am done with all my surgeries, I am now cancer free. All I have left is radiation. I was on such a high. Then the next day something was wrong. So I came crashing down again,” she said.

Jenny was admitted back to the hospital on Aug. 25 because of an infection. The doctors tried to fight it with antibiotics, but, in the end, they had to go back in on one side, remove the implant and infected tissue and do the reconstruction again.

After the mastectomy, she had been starting to regain some strength and arm movement. In addition to healing from the lymph nodes being removed, during the first surgery, a nerve in one arm was damaged, so she has no feeling from the top of her shoulder to the bottom of her elbow. She has been doing physical therapy to work on the nerve memory in that arm, but it is a slow recovery.