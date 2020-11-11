Susan Winiecki ready to help Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan grow

Habitat also has plenty of special events planned for the near future. The nonprofit will hold a building kickoff on Nov. 24 for its 15th house, which is expected to be finished in spring 2021. The process may go a little slower because of limits on the number of volunteers they can have on a build site at a time. However, Winiecki was excited about a new partnership with Clay Street Builders and more than 15 of their suppliers and building professionals to help move the project along.

Habitat will hold its first Home Fore the Holidays Golf Tournament from Dec. 19 to 27. Adopting a new format for this fundraiser, participants in three adult and adult/child tournament divisions will schedule their own tee-time at Independence Golf Club in Powhatan and keep track of their scores using a special tournament app. The event will also include a longest marshmallow drive, a gingerbread house building contest, and an ugly golf sweater contest.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, which Habitat will celebrate in January 2021, Winiecki wants to form a young leaders guild to develop young leaders who are interested in Habitat’s mission.

The nonprofit is still working with the Free Clinic of Powhatan on a Valentine’s event, which is always a huge fundraiser for both organizations.