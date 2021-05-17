Team effort lifts Powhatan softball past Clover Hill 7-1

POWHATAN -- Heads-up defense, timely hitting and strong pitching came together to elevate Powhatan softball to a decisive 7-1 victory over Clover Hill in the two teams’ second meeting this season.

Powhatan head coach Marie Crump said it was “a very good team win.”

“Defensively and offensively it took all of us to get the job done,” Crump said. “I thought we came up with some really key hits against a good team.”

Autumn McMillen (2 for 3, 3 RBI) hit two crucial doubles: one to shallow center field in the third inning as Emma Phillips came home for the insurance run, and a far-sailing rocket deep into the outfield to bring home two of her teammates in the fifth and extend the home team’s lead to 5-1 at the time.

Senior Sarah English hit an RBI triple into center field in the sixth inning and scored a run in the third; she also earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle, scattering four hits, one run and no walks across four innings pitched. She initiated a double play in the top of the third when she quickly rushed in to catch a shallow flyball off the bat for the out, then zipped the ball to senior second baseman Jillian Ratliff, who covered first base to retire a base runner who had too big of a lead off of first to get back in time to tag up.