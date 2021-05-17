Team effort lifts Powhatan softball past Clover Hill 7-1

POWHATAN -- Heads-up defense, timely hitting and strong pitching came together to elevate Powhatan softball to a decisive 7-1 victory over Clover Hill in the two teams’ second meeting this season.
Powhatan head coach Marie Crump said it was “a very good team win.”
“Defensively and offensively it took all of us to get the job done,” Crump said. “I thought we came up with some really key hits against a good team.”
Autumn McMillen (2 for 3, 3 RBI) hit two crucial doubles: one to shallow center field in the third inning as Emma Phillips came home for the insurance run, and a far-sailing rocket deep into the outfield to bring home two of her teammates in the fifth and extend the home team’s lead to 5-1 at the time.
Senior Sarah English hit an RBI triple into center field in the sixth inning and scored a run in the third; she also earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle, scattering four hits, one run and no walks across four innings pitched. She initiated a double play in the top of the third when she quickly rushed in to catch a shallow flyball off the bat for the out, then zipped the ball to senior second baseman Jillian Ratliff, who covered first base to retire a base runner who had too big of a lead off of first to get back in time to tag up.
Ratliff was one of two players from Powhatan to score twice on Monday, and she sliced an RBI single past the first baseman in the sixth before she came home off of English’s triple to further grow the team’s lead.
Phillips also scored two runs in Monday’s win and helped put her team on the scoreboard first. With the game tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third and two of her teammates in scoring position, Phillips put a 2-2, two-out pitch into play, and the first baseman erred on the catch for an attempted throwout, enabling Phillips to safely reach first and both English and Jillian Ratliff to score. Phillips and Joy Johnson, who had come off of the bench to enter the rotation two weeks prior against the Rapids, started in the lineup on Monday, further showcasing that Powhatan has had more than nine players to turn to throughout this season.
“It’s not about one or two players; you’ve got to have everybody,” Crump said. “Any day, people have got to come up with big plays.”
Senior Ellie Barton made a heads-up play when a ball bounced off of her teammate’s glove to her, and she got it to first base in time with Joy Johnson making the stretch from first to complete the play.
Madalyn Johnson, coming off of a huge game in which she pitched six hitless innings and struck out six in Powhatan’s 7-3 win on the road the previous week at James River, had another strong outing on Monday. The freshman pitched three hitless innings, struck out six and retired the side with eight pitches in the fifth inning. Her last pitch was a called strike on a full count, fanning the batter and ending the game.
“It was good to see her finish with that last pitch, because it could’ve gone the other way,” Crump said.
Barton, Phillips, Kayla Davis, Emmalee Lawson, Joy Johnson and Carsen Hogston all had base hits on Monday, and Hogston scored a run in the sixth.
Powhatan (6-1) will play at Midlothian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“What we look for this time of year is just growth from day to day, practice to practice, game to game,” Crump said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in these young ladies, and that’s what it’s all about.”