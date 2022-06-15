Tennis star Jacob Pfab is a state champion

History always has a place for those who are the first to achieve. Nowhere on the list of accolades within Powhatan High School’s illustrious athletic history was there a boys singles state tennis champion.

That is, until senior Jacob Pfab placed himself onto that list.

Just a year after falling short in the VHSL Class 4 State Tennis Singles Championship match, Pfab found himself atop the mountain in his final run as a Powhatan player, running through the semifinals on the courts at Huntington Park in Newport News against E.C. Glass’ Spencer Knight with sets of 6-1, 6-4 and later in the title-winning match against Lightridge’s Sid Dabhade. In the final, Pfab only lost the opening game to Dabhade, then proceeded to win everything else the rest of the way for a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

That score is misleading to just how close the matches truly were between the two title-contenders, who had faced each other before in a tournament last season that Dabhade won 6-4, 6-1.

This time though, Pfab was prepared for Dabhade’s style of baseline shots and aggressive attempts at hitting winners. Pfab says with his speed, patience and endurance, he was able to extend games and force Dabhade into getting aggressive and making mistakes, which proved to be a successful strategy.

“That’s why I ended up winning that match,” he said. “I played smart tennis and I made him make mistakes. I think I only hit four winners during that entire match.”

The win serves as a true testament to Pfab’s mental toughness to endure such long-winded games as it seemed from the very first serve that no point would be won easily. Starting things off, the two went on a 13-ball rally that went in Pfab’s favor, though Dabhade ultimately won that game.

With multiple games coming down to hard-fought rallies, Pfab was the one coming away with the wins and high-intensity break points to take games on the way to a 6-0 second set that ended with two games that were fully in Pfab’s favor, as he took every point and closed out the match with an ace.

When Pfab delivered that match-winning ace, there was still that classic sense of calm that’s been a trademark of his time at Powhatan, as he gave a simple fist bump toward his coach, teammates and family in attendance, and walked off the court for the last time as a Powhatan Indian.

Lee Kelley, who has coached Pfab all four years, is someone Pfab credits as a major influence for teaching him to play the game the right way from a mental and physical standpoint, even saying his interest in the sport was nowhere near what it is today before joining Powhatan’s team.

“He’s been there for me since freshman year,” Pfab said. “He really pushed me into becoming a better player, and I really thank him for that because I definitely wouldn’t be here today without him.”

Kelley hopes that Pfab’s historic title-winning senior season will be a blueprint for which other Powhatan players could follow, as he exhibited the integrity, intelligence and ideas of invincibility that Kelley believes started Pfab’s journey as a champion.

With a solid foundation, new training techniques and the pursuit of tennis knowledge, Pfab has built a game at Powhatan that can compete and win among college players while also displaying what Kelley calls “the will to win.”

“The key is if I can just get into the mental and get rid of fear and doubt, all of their potential will flow, and Jacob experienced that flow yesterday,” Kelley said.

Harkening back to the philosophy of Aristotle, Kelley also says that Pfab is a special example of someone who has the entelechy, or realization of one’s potential, to take a tough loss on the biggest stage, work to improve on the areas of weakness and come back stronger and ready for the challenge.

“To be an athlete on that level, you have to take, sort and then train to the best of your ability and he did that, he definitely did that. I’m very proud,” Kelley said.

From last year’s championship defeat down to the nagging back injury he endured for much of the season — of which he thanks Gregg Tobey and his team of physical therapists at Powhatan Physical Therapy — Pfab knows for as hard as he had to work to get to this point, he still sees a far road ahead in his playing career.