Terry, Henderson each score 13 in Powhatan's 49-40 setback to James River

POWHATAN – Powhatan kept the game close going into the third quarter, trailing 23-21 at the half, but the visiting James River Rapids slowly pulled away to fend off the home team 49-40.
Thursday’s loss bookended a tough and busy opening stretch for the Indians (0-4), who played four of the region’s top 10 teams – L.C. Bird, Monacan and Midlothian included – in six days.
“We were extremely gassed, and gassed at halftime. We didn’t have it in the tank for the second half. We weren’t making shots, falling short, and defensive, too, had some breakdowns,” Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said Thursday. “But the effort was there.”
And her players, she added, “showed some glimpses of a really good basketball team.”
“I’m very proud of them,” Henderson said on Thursday. “I’m disappointed that we lost – I feel like tonight could’ve been a closer game for us; the scoreboard didn’t say that – but…we do have a little bit of a rest now to prepare for next week…so we can regroup, get some rest – that’s needed (for) a few of the players who’ve played all the minutes of all four of those games – and be back and ready to take on Bird on Tuesday.”
Last year’s scoring leaders on the team, juniors Kayla Terry and Faith Henderson, each netted 13 points, with Terry overcoming a slow start to the season scoring-wise to knock down three 3’s in Thursday's game.
“She hit some shots tonight; that’s important to her to get her confidence back,” Henderson said of Terry. “Tonight she hit some 3’s, she got a couple of drives to the basket, so tonight was a good game for her…it’s just a confidence builder for us for next week.”
In addition to scoring 7, Powhatan freshman Katherine Cerullo brought down 14 rebounds, and the Indians at times showed strong defensive pressure. In the third quarter, with James River near half-court with possession, Cerullo dashed in and slapped the ball free. Her teammate, senior Jillian Ratliff, secured the steal, and she passed the ball back to Cerullo who sent in the 2-pointer.
And then in the fourth, with Faith guarding James River's Arshae Jackson up top and coach Henderson shouting, “Faith, go for the ball!” Faith did just that. She poked the ball free from Jackson, gathered up on the steal and raced it back to the basket. She drew the foul for the and-one, which she made, while landing the layup.
Coach Henderson noted that her team is getting better with playing man-to-man defense and matching up well with some of the teams. She added of James River's Jackson, who led all players on Thursday with 16 points: “She’s pretty quick, pretty awesome, can score in a lot of different ways.” But Henderson also felt that Faith, who was guarding Jackson, “held her pretty good at times tonight.”
“The matchups were good tonight,” Henderson said. “We just, again, I feel like we ran out of gas.”
Powhatan will look to regroup and earn its first win of the season this coming week. The Indians will play at Bird on Tuesday and then host Manchester and Clover Hill on Thursday and Friday, respectively. All varsity games are at 7:15 p.m.