Terry, Henderson score 13 each in Powhatan's 49-40 setback to James River

“She hit some shots tonight; that’s important to her to get her confidence back,” Henderson said of Terry. “Tonight she hit some 3’s, she got a couple of drives to the basket, so tonight was a good game for her…it’s just a confidence builder for us for next week.”

In addition to scoring 7, Powhatan freshman Katherine Cerullo brought down 14 rebounds, and the Indians at times showed strong defensive pressure. In the third quarter, with James River near half-court with possession, Cerullo dashed in and slapped the ball free. Her teammate, senior Jillian Ratliff, secured the steal, and she passed the ball back to Cerullo who sent in the 2-pointer.

And then in the fourth, with Faith guarding James River's Arshae Jackson up top and coach Henderson shouting, “Faith, go for the ball!” Faith did just that. She poked the ball free from Jackson, gathered up on the steal and raced it back to the basket. She drew the foul for the and-one, which she made, while landing the layup.