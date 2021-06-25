The American Legion Post 201 Seniors' 2021 season is now under way

Additional players from Powhatan include Carter Dawson, Thomas Robinson, Kendrick Sheffield, Ashton Tingle and Connor Yates.

Chambers spoke to the importance of building up the team camaraderie.

“I think we don’t really know each other yet, so it’s getting used to the lineup,” Chambers said, “and once we have a full team – I mean, this is a very talented team, and our whole team’s not even here yet, we lost 4-3 tonight and we didn’t play very well and they had one earned run – I think we’re going to be just fine.”

“The whole thing about American Legion is that you’ve got to continue to get better as the season goes on, so at the beginning of the season, it’s all the learning phase of it,” said Post 201 Seniors head coach Eric Mead, “but as long as you’re improving all the way through, the goal is to get to postseason and be playing at your top level – you want to peak there, not at the beginning and not in the middle.”

After Post 137 led 2-0 after two innings in Thursday’s opener for 201, Talley halved the home team’s lead with his base hit to bring home Broussard, and Ethan Robinson smashed a game-tying double deep into left-center in the top of the third.