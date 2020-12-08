The joy of saving a life is its own reward

It takes a village.
I lost count of the number of times I heard this phrase over a period of a few days right before Thanksgiving. What amazed me was that every time it was said it was done with the utmost sincerity.
It all started with Powhatan Fire and Rescue Chief Phil Warner letting me know about a special recognition his department was organizing at the request of a local family.
Stan and Tammy Edwards were desperate to show their immeasurable gratitude to the many men and women whose quick thinking and selfless work are part of the reason Stan is still alive today.
When Stan unexpectedly collapsed from a cardiac arrest on Aug. 9 on a rural road in Powhatan, the circumstances all too easily could have meant the end for him. It could’ve been, but it wasn’t, and that is due partly to a large group of people, many of whom live or regularly travel through Powhatan.
If you haven’t already, I recommend reading the story on page 1A about the set of events that followed Stan’s collapse. It is an amazing story to share, from the very first person who saw Stan collapse and immediately called 911 to two women with medical knowledge, including a critical care nurse, arriving shortly thereafter and beginning CPR to the paramedics who arrived on scene and took over and managed to revive him. And, although they may not necessarily be from Powhatan, there were the countless number of doctors, nurses, and more who treated Stan over the next 40 days and fought tooth and nail to keep him alive.
The people who were there to render the right kind of aid every step of the way to get to that point where Stan was resuscitated and could be transported to the hospital is astounding. The Edwards family believes it was divine intervention for the right people with the right skills to be there at the right time. Listening to their story, and being a believer myself, I could definitely see how God had his hand on the situation.
But even if you don’t believe there was a higher power involved, you only have to look at the situation to see how much goodness was demonstrated by everyone involved on that scorching August day – including the 911 operators, bystanders, paramedics, and sheriff’s deputies who directed traffic to keep the scene safe.
But you know what impressed me the most? It is that every person I interviewed about their efforts to help save Stan’s life mentioned either their relief or excitement over knowing that he is alive and well. Because of laws protecting people’s medical information, people couldn’t just find out how he was if they didn’t already know him.
Annie Edwards, a critical care nurse who gave Stan CPR, said she thought about the man whose name she didn’t know every day on her drive home. When the fire and rescue department reached out to her about the recognition, she was excited to meet Stan again in highly better circumstances. When the department called and told her that “he was alive, that he had lived, I just wanted to celebrate. I just wanted to celebrate his life and him, that he has as second chance at life.”
Ashley Hancock of Amelia, who also performed CPR, said she never knew what happened to Stan, “so when everybody reached out to me, I was so happy to hear that he was OK.”
Chris Myers of Amelia, who was the first one to call 911, was with his young daughter in the car when he saw Stan collapsed. After they left the scene that day, they didn’t know what happened to him, so Chris was happy to show her photos and let her see he was alive and well.
Bob LaRue of North Chesterfield remembered working hard to do chest compressions on Stan to get his blood moving. He went the last few months after this dramatic event not knowing if it had done any good, so to hear Stan was alive and wanted to meet everyone was so uplifting.
“I didn’t know what his condition was or how he was doing – that was the toughest thing. So meeting him was pretty amazing to me. I am still feeling it,” LaRue said.
In a conversation they had on Nov. 22 with Stan and Tammy, the paramedics also mentioned how often they don’t know the outcome of the stories that start when they respond to a call. So when the couple kept insisting they want to do something to show their appreciation, more than once I heard the first responders reply “this is enough.”
I can understand that, for Stan, Tammy and their family members, no amount of thank yous or demonstrations of appreciation could ever be enough to truly thank the people who helped saved Stan’s life.
But, according to the people who helped do the saving, Stan already paid them back just by being OK.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.