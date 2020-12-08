The joy of saving a life is its own reward

The people who were there to render the right kind of aid every step of the way to get to that point where Stan was resuscitated and could be transported to the hospital is astounding. The Edwards family believes it was divine intervention for the right people with the right skills to be there at the right time. Listening to their story, and being a believer myself, I could definitely see how God had his hand on the situation.

But even if you don’t believe there was a higher power involved, you only have to look at the situation to see how much goodness was demonstrated by everyone involved on that scorching August day – including the 911 operators, bystanders, paramedics, and sheriff’s deputies who directed traffic to keep the scene safe.

But you know what impressed me the most? It is that every person I interviewed about their efforts to help save Stan’s life mentioned either their relief or excitement over knowing that he is alive and well. Because of laws protecting people’s medical information, people couldn’t just find out how he was if they didn’t already know him.