Thousands in Powhatan impacted by ice storm

POWHATAN – Thousands of people in Powhatan County were without power last week as icy weather hit the county causing downed trees and power lines and treacherous roads.

Ice storms came through the county on Feb. 13 and 18 and icy weather caused property damage, power outages, business and school closures, and accidents in the days before and after. The first storm was by far the worst, with thousands of people losing power for anywhere from a few hours to almost a week.

“What the Weather Service said was going to happen, did. … They were predicting power outages due to limbs falling and ice on the road ways, and that is exactly what happened,” said Curt Nellis, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

The second storm, while predicted by forecasters to be a devastating weather event, did not hit Powhatan County anywhere near as hard as expected, producing few power outages.

During the first storm, first responders, power company personnel, government and private snow plowers and road salters, and fire and rescue were slammed with work.