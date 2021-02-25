Thousands in Powhatan impacted by ice storm

POWHATAN – Thousands of people in Powhatan County were without power last week as icy weather hit the county causing downed trees and power lines and treacherous roads.
Ice storms came through the county on Feb. 13 and 18 and icy weather caused property damage, power outages, business and school closures, and accidents in the days before and after. The first storm was by far the worst, with thousands of people losing power for anywhere from a few hours to almost a week.
“What the Weather Service said was going to happen, did. … They were predicting power outages due to limbs falling and ice on the road ways, and that is exactly what happened,” said Curt Nellis, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The second storm, while predicted by forecasters to be a devastating weather event, did not hit Powhatan County anywhere near as hard as expected, producing few power outages.
During the first storm, first responders, power company personnel, government and private snow plowers and road salters, and fire and rescue were slammed with work.
Powhatan County Public Safety Communications handled 762 calls from Feb. 12 to 15, and 261 were calls for service for sheriff’s deputies, fire and rescue, or the 911 dispatchers, said Cindy Gillespie, dispatch operations manager. First responders handled 11 automobile accidents and 50 vehicles that ran off the road. Among the accidents was one involving John Jeffers, 19, of Powhatan, who died as a result of injuries from a single-vehicle accident on Feb. 13 on Route 60 when his truck ran off the road and hit a tree.
The communications center also received calls for 37 incidents of downed power lines or trees on power lines or blocking roads, Gillespie said.
Throughout the storm, more than 5,500 customers in Powhatan were without power. Nellis was monitoring Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative outage numbers and said both companies did some amazing things to start getting power restored not only in Powhatan but across the state.
As a result of the first storm, more than 2,000 Dominion Energy Customers in Powhatan County lost power, said Jeremy Slayton, spokesperson for the company. This was only a small fraction of the more than 290,000 Dominion customers who lost power across the state with parts of Central and Southern Virginia seeing the most significant damage. The company had a workforce of over 6,000 people working across the state and more than 850 bucket trucks.
“In a situation like this when you are in a rural wooded locality, the trees and ice are a hazardous combination when it comes to powerlines,” Slayton said. “We saw a lot of trees coming down onto our lines. What can happen when a tree or tree branch even falls on the line, it can bring a wire down, it can break poles, it can break crossarms.”
He added that 83 Dominion customers experienced an outage during Thursday’s storm and they were restored by the next day.
The massive ice storm event that engulfed Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) 18-county service area, which includes Powhatan, on Feb. 13 left as many as 48,000 members without electricity at one point, said Jennifer Wall, SEC communications specialist. At the height of the storm on Feb. 14, SEC had 1,014 customers without power, but trees breaking lines in the days that followed meant that, for the duration of the storm since Feb. 13, SEC had 3,567 members lose power. As of Monday, Feb. 22, less than 10 were still without power, she said.
SEC strategically pre-staged significant amounts of materials and personnel in order to be best prepared to restore power to members as quickly and safely as possible. Even with extensive preparations, the storm dealt a significant blow with up to ¾ inches of freezing rain forming on trees and power lines, said SEC operation vice-president Brad Furr. Crews faced impassable secondary roads due to downed trees and had to clear the trees with chainsaws to access the seriously damaged infrastructure in order to restore power for members.
On a typical day, SEC has approximately 120 people in the field between SEC Operations, vegetation maintenance crews and contract construction crews, Wall said. However, throughout the storm, additional helping hands were added thanks to cooperative mutual-aid crews and contract crews. On Feb. 22, SEC had more than 900 people in the field working to restore power to 11,581 members in its service area still without power. The goal was to reach 90% restoration by Thursday, Feb. 25, she added.