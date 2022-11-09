Three Powhatan runners heading to cross country state championship

On a beautiful fall day at Pole Green Park, the sounds of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” drowned out the excited celebrations of cross country athletes from across the 4B region that booked their tickets to the state championships.

Three of those runners came from the Powhatan Indians, who saw sophomores Elizabeth Weimer and Ella Green alongside junior Sean Seibel deliver excellent performances that will allow them to represent their school on an even bigger stage.

Weimer, the lone states representative from last year’s team, showcased just how far she’s come as a runner with an incredible improvement from last year’s run that placed her in seventh with a time of 20:13.50. This time, Weimer placed eighth, but her time was even better, crossing the finish line at 19:59.80.

Weimer, who admitted to dealing with nervousness and self-imposed pressure on herself as a freshman, says she’s improved both mentally and physically from last year, largely in part because she’s de-emphasized clock-watching and focused on enjoying the sport.

“I’ve really forced myself to take the pressure off and not worry about certain times or certain goals,” Weimer said. “I’m just trying to enjoy running and not get caught up in my times.”

This is Weimer’s third appearance in states, with two coming from cross country and one from indoor track.

While this will all be familiar territory for Weimer, the experience of making it to states is brand new for Seibel and Green.

Green, who placed 13th with a time of 20:34.60, says all her training this season has been leading up to this moment, and after just barely missing out last year, she can now focus her attention on the unfamiliar territory of competing for a state championship.

“I was just really hoping to make states, that was my goal going into it, and I’ve been training all season,” Green said.

Seibel, meanwhile, says he favors the hill-heavy Pole Green Course, one he’s done multiple times over his running career at Powhatan.

“I like hilly courses, so I like this one,” Seibel said.

Like Green, Siebel has come close to a states bid before, but in his junior year, he finally achieved the elusive feat with a time of 17:14.40, good for eighth place.

“I feel great. Running is really my only main sport so I love it, and I’m doing it again next year,” Seibel said.