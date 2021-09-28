Timmons, Weimer earn 1st-place finishes at Powhatan cross country's fall 2021 Senior Night home meet

POWHATAN -- Powhatan’s cross country runners continued their strong fall 2021 season with Tuesday’s home meet at Powhatan High School. Sophomore Ian Timmons won the boys race, freshman Elizabeth Weimer won the girls race and the boys team took second overall.

“It’s a really great feeling,” Ian said of having a strong performance at home. “I love running with all the people on my team, and this race was a really good one. It surprised me, being the way it was with all the hills and all the tight turns.”

Powhatan in its home meet hosted Manchester, Monacan and Thomas Dale. For Powhatan High School junior and team captain Raquel Iga, the home meet is her favorite meet of the year.

“It’s great – I love the team,” Iga said, adding: “We’re all really close. We go to movies sometimes on Friday nights. It’s really great. We call it a family.”

“A lot of us really closely bonded – we’ve been really good friends and we have very similar running times, so at practice we get to run together,” Ian said, “and it makes us stronger as a team because we all get to run together and get our strengths together and see our weaknesses together.”