Timmons, Weimer earn 1st-place finishes at Powhatan cross country's fall 2021 Senior Night home meet

POWHATAN -- Powhatan’s cross country runners continued their strong fall 2021 season with Tuesday’s home meet at Powhatan High School. Sophomore Ian Timmons won the boys race, freshman Elizabeth Weimer won the girls race and the boys team took second overall.
“It’s a really great feeling,” Ian said of having a strong performance at home. “I love running with all the people on my team, and this race was a really good one. It surprised me, being the way it was with all the hills and all the tight turns.”
Powhatan in its home meet hosted Manchester, Monacan and Thomas Dale. For Powhatan High School junior and team captain Raquel Iga, the home meet is her favorite meet of the year.
“It’s great – I love the team,” Iga said, adding: “We’re all really close. We go to movies sometimes on Friday nights. It’s really great. We call it a family.”
“A lot of us really closely bonded – we’ve been really good friends and we have very similar running times, so at practice we get to run together,” Ian said, “and it makes us stronger as a team because we all get to run together and get our strengths together and see our weaknesses together.”
Powhatan also celebrated Senior Night by honoring the efforts and contributions of the cross country team’s lone senior Katlyn Foltyn.
For Ian, it was a nice feeling getting first for the second time in his entire running career. He secured first place on the boys’ side in 18:22.99.
“It was a pretty cool feeling finishing,” Ian said, “and getting to see everyone else finish.”
Ian’s brother Eli Timmons took sixth in the 46-runner field in 19:11.6, and fellow sophomore Thomas Menting finished ninth in 19:33.31.
Sophomores Sean Seibel (11th, 19:44.66), Rylan Powers (13th, 19:59.25) and Tane Jeffs (16th, 20:35.53) and freshman Caleb Edling (18th, 20:43.89) also represented the Indians in the boys’ top 20.
Additional finishers for Powhatan in the boys race were sophomore Carter Zaun (22:09.5), freshman Christopher Naoroz (24:36.46) and sophomore Owen Kerns (26:14.5).
Weimer won the girls race in 20:54.31, and her teammate and fellow freshman Ella Green took fifth in 22:22.06.Powhatan freshman Aleah Burnett took 14th in 25:17.91, and junior Rebecca Stevens placed 20th in 26:23.47.
Iga ran 22nd in 27:09.24, freshman Shannon Seay notched a time of 29:09.3 and Foltyn ran a 29:11.43.
Powhatan’s girls team took third overall. Manchester won the boys meet, and Monacan won the girls meet with Manchester finishing second.
Powhatan’s young team has been enjoying a successful season. In the freshman/sophomore races at Great Meadow in late August, Powhatan’s boys won first place while the girls took third. Individually, Powhatan swept the first-place podiums on the freshman/sophomore side with Ian winning the boys race and Weimer winning the girls race. Several of Powhatan’s runners also ran personal and/or season bests in the Adidas XC Challenge down in Cary, North Carolina earlier this month.
“It was a really cool experience,” Iga said of competing in the Adidas XC Challenge. “We were really lucky to go and it was a great team-bonding experience, too. The bus rides were really fun. Eating after was really fun.”
“I’m really proud of how our team’s been doing this year. It’s been really strong,” Ian said. “Both teams have a lot of really good runners.”
Powhatan will next compete in a meet at Panorama Farms in Albemarle County on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the current start time slated for 10 a.m.