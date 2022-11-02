Titans outlast a tough Indians team

The Powhatan volleyball team closed out an eventful regular season with a tight contest against Dominion competition.

The Indians (13-7), ranked third in the district, took on the Cosby Titans (13-5), who are just ahead of them in the standings at the second spot. The home finale on Thursday, Oct. 27 saw the Titans take a 3-1 victory, though that score is no proper indication of just how close the two sides were in every set, matching each other point for point for the majority of the night.

The Indians opened up the game with a win in the first set, taking that opening frame with a 25-17 victory, but the Titans would come back strong to take the next three. The first Titans win was a flipped result from the first set, winning it 25-17, while the next two sets were true battles that went down to the wire. The third set took some extra time to finish, as the Titans were only able to get the two-point advantage necessary to win once they reached 27 points to the Indians’ 25.

In the final set, the Indians again played hard and looked like a threat to win to extend the game to a fifth tiebreaker set, the Titans were able to just get ahead at the end to take a 25-22 win that ended their regular season on a high note.

Leading the charge was a brilliant performance from freshman Mazie Harmon, who displayed advanced defensive expertise that helped keep Powhatan alive. Harmon’s 30 digs led the team, while her passing ability helped set up teammates in the score column.

Senior Sydney Wade, coming off an impressive 17-assist outing in her senior night, once again recorded a double-double with 30 assists and 10 digs. Senior Chesed Russell led the team in kills with 14, while senior Sam Flippo pitched in 11 kills and three blocks.

The Indians also took on L.C. Bird earlier in the week, which was a result that win in their favor in just three sets. That one featured set wins of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Indians saw Sophie Payne serve seven aces, Grace Hayden add three more aces and Avah Etheridge contribute four kills.

With an exciting regular season that featured more five-set matches than Bryant has seen in a single season at Powhatan, the Indians can now look ahead to the upcoming Region 4B tournament.

Considering that the Indians boast a resilient, veteran group that’s been able to match up well with some of the best teams within both the district and the region, the Indians will pose a threat to win the tournament and set up a chance at a state tournament appearance in the process.