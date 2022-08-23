Tree dedication honors Powhatan County employee

POWHATAN – Friends, family and co-workers gathered Friday to remember a Powhatan County employee with a tree dedication in the still developing Village Park.

A golden falls weeping redbud was planted in the park in honor and memory of David Varnier, a 16-year public works employee who died July 27 at age 69. Varnier began working for the county part time in September 2006 and became a full-time employee in September 2013.

More than 50 people gathered at the park for the dedication, with several speaking of the impact he had on their lives and the way he interacted with people.

Facilities manager Mark Piper said what he loved most about Varnier was that “he always told it like it was.”

“They always say iron sharpens iron, and he did that for me for many years. He would come in and discuss things with me, and it always left me wanting to do a better job and wanting to do things better,” Piper said. “I always appreciated that with him, because I knew he was always going to shoot straight with me and he always going to tell me the way he saw things. I think we all appreciated that.”

Shirley Goins, public works’ administrative associate, described Varnier as a friend who didn’t bite his tongue but also knew how to make people laugh. He never wanted people to do things for him, “but he had a heart of gold that he would do for so many other people and he never wanted you to pay him for anything.”

“He might come across as this gruff exterior, but his heart was so filled with love for other people and love for helping and doing for others,” she said.

Voter registrar Karen Alexander paid tribute to Varnier by laying a few items at the bottom of the tree in his memory and talking about how he took good care of her office. “I loved that man.”

Former employee Paulette Taylor talked about how he helped her when she first started working for the county, joking that he called her “Sugar plumb” and “Puddin’ Pop.” They looked after each other and “he was a beautiful person. I always will remember him because he truly loved his co-workers and I just want to thank God for him.”

Public works co-worker Aaron James also talked about Varnier taking James under his wing when he was hired and introducing him around among employees during the course of their work. “I wouldn’t know all you guys in the county if it wasn’t for Dave,” he said.

Since Varnier passed, James said he has apologized to employees as he picked up recycling that he didn’t have Varnier’s memory for jokes to bring them a laugh.

Before giving the final prayer, an emotional Jamie Timberlake, commissioner of the revenue, said he had never met anybody “who could be as real as him and still show the heart that he had.”

Varnier’s sister, Gloria Hicks, and her husband Woody thanked the crowd for their support of her brother. She said he had lived in Powhatan at least 25 years and loved hunting and fishing. Before coming to work for the county, he was a welder and pipefitter for most of his career.