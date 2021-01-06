Trevor Lampman joins Powhatan girls basketball program as JV head coach

“If they’re having fun and they’re excited about it, they’re going to be so much better than if they’re just showing up, punching the clock and then leaving,” he said. “When kids are hanging out, they’re going to the mall, they’re going to each other’s houses, you see that there’s actually a friendship between multiple kids on the team…if kids are playing for one another and they’ve got each other’s backs, if they are genuinely excited about somebody else’s success on their team, then you start to see a lot of success.”

He tells the girls on his team that the goal this season is to improve every day. If they’re doing drills, they want to do them with more efficiency or more speed on Tuesday than on Monday. At the end of every practice, he’ll name a player of the day; they’ll talk about why she’s player of the day, and it usually has to do with what she did better today compared to the day before.

To Lampman, what matters is that the girls continuously progress.