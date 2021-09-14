Trinity Episcopal field hockey builds on strong start with shutout of Saint Gertrude

“It’s been good – it’s been exciting,” Lainey said of taking on a senior leadership role with the team. “When I was an underclassman, we had such strong leaders on the team, so I’m glad I’m finally in that position to lead the team.”

Snead praised Fleet as a “stalwart defender” and said “she does a great job of holding shape, communicating and dictating what’s going on at the back.”

“We do a great job of just keeping calm under pressure and just keeping at it,” Fleet said of her defense, “and winning those 50/50 balls a lot.”

Trinity broke through after Saint Gertrude’s defense held the team out of goal for nearly 10 minutes in the opening quarter. Ella Shirey got a hold of a long shot from Lainey off of a corner and drove it in. Within 22 seconds, Trinity made it a 2-0 lead as Ellie Johnson added a short-distance goal.

The Titans then went up 3-0 right before halftime with another goal off of a corner. Shep Ramsey shoved the ball into the cage after picking up a shot from her teammate Olivia Schmincke, who received a short pass from Lainey in the opening phase of the corner.

Scoring for Trinity in the second half in addition to Lainey (2 goals) and Fleet (1) were Schmincke and Ava Benson with 1 each.