Twenty years later memories are still fresh

It doesn’t seem like it has been 20 years.
That was the general reaction I heard over and over when talking to people this weekend about the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
I thought about that reaction a great deal as I attended different events honoring those who died in the attacks that day or had conversations with different people about their memories.
If you are like me, part of the reason it seems so difficult to comprehend that two decades have actually passed is because, unlike so much of the day-to-day operations of our lives, Sept. 11, 2001, was an earth-shattering turning point in our nation’s history. The images, stories, and emotions of that day are part of our collective consciousness – indelibly seared into our minds and our hearts.
For something that, in some ways, can still be recalled so vividly to have happened so long ago seems unimaginable because all it takes is one image or one memory and you can recall the pain and horror of that day.
Those who were killed that day were once again honored this weekend in Powhatan County in a special way. The First Responders Run was a 19-hour event that took place on the track of Powhatan High School during the bulk of Saturday.
It seems so fitting that the run returned back to the track for its third year because I have come to think about it in a circular way. At the center of the circle is the heart of the day – Powhatan resident Russ Holland Jr. choosing to run/walk 343 laps around the track – one for every firefighter killed in the 9/11 attacks. This is the second time he has chosen to attempt this feat, doing so the first time in 2019. In 2020, the event was a 72-mile run around the Village area to honor the 72 law enforcement officers who died in the terrorist attacks.
Russ began his first lap at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 11 and, in the many hours that followed, he ran or walked round and round, dedicating each lap by name to one of the fallen. At the start of each lap, the firefighters’ names were read out, and at the conclusion, the photos were added to the line on the chain link fence above posters filled with lists of the firefighters’ names.
Just like the track’s outer lanes, the event has many extra rings of involvement, starting with the committee members and volunteers who committed hours to the planning and execution of the event. Some amazing volunteers arrived a few hours before the event started and stayed until it ended the next evening or only took a few hours away to sleep or run errands.
Then there were the community partners who offered goods, services, or donations to help the event run smoother and assist in the second goal, which is fundraising for the five volunteer fire companies and the rescue squad.
There were also people who just showed up to participate on the day. They came to walk laps, honor the fallen, spend money at the silent auction, raffle, or t-shirt sale, or simply gave a donation from the heart.
For the third year in a row, I had the privilege of attending the event kickoff and sharing it in a video on the Powhatan Today’s Facebook page. Even though I know most of our readers would likely not see the video that late at night, and even though I know some of it is too dark to show anything clearly, I felt it was important to be there to cover it.
Having attended all three years, I have come to appreciate that an event this long is bound to have different energy depending on when you chose to attend.
In the wee hours of the morning, when there are large swaths of the track in darkness, there is a feeling of quiet resolve. Even with music playing on the speakers, the event vacillates between solemn and upbeat moments.
After finishing the video and walking several laps, I headed home for sleep. When I returned later in the morning, it was great to see the energy and upbeat attitudes of people there. The music was playing and people were having a good time with their neighbors.
But when the time called for it, the solemnness returned. I witnessed this firsthand with the moment of silence held at 10:07 a.m. for the people who died on Flight United 93. Before the silence, the announcer gave a brief description of the passengers’ preparation for and attempt to stop the hijackers, and I stood on the track with tears streaming down my face. After it ended, it took a few moments before I could rejoin the conversation of the people I was walking beside. This was the fourth moment of silence, with the other three held at 8:46 a.m. for the lives claimed by American 11; 9:03 a.m. for United 175, and 9:37 a.m. for American 77.
While I couldn’t be there for the last lap that evening, which saw a huge crowd of first responders and community members walking around the track together, I know it was an equally powerful moment of solidarity and remembrance.
Many times this weekend I heard or saw people refer to Sept. 12, 2001, a day Americans joined together in a way we hadn’t seen in a long time. I know exactly what feeling they were talking about. This event and other remembrance events like it held across the country echoed a feeling that we seem to be missing so much right now and that was very welcome – the feeling that behind all of our differences, we are still One Nation, Under God, Indivisible.
