Twenty years later memories are still fresh

It doesn’t seem like it has been 20 years.

That was the general reaction I heard over and over when talking to people this weekend about the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

I thought about that reaction a great deal as I attended different events honoring those who died in the attacks that day or had conversations with different people about their memories.

If you are like me, part of the reason it seems so difficult to comprehend that two decades have actually passed is because, unlike so much of the day-to-day operations of our lives, Sept. 11, 2001, was an earth-shattering turning point in our nation’s history. The images, stories, and emotions of that day are part of our collective consciousness – indelibly seared into our minds and our hearts.

For something that, in some ways, can still be recalled so vividly to have happened so long ago seems unimaginable because all it takes is one image or one memory and you can recall the pain and horror of that day.

Those who were killed that day were once again honored this weekend in Powhatan County in a special way. The First Responders Run was a 19-hour event that took place on the track of Powhatan High School during the bulk of Saturday.