Two Indians track runners are states-bound

After seeing one Powhatan track and field athlete make it to the state finals after their indoor track and field season, the Indians are now sending two more to the highest level of Virginia competition after competing in the Region 4B Championships on Tuesday, May 24.

Sophomores Mayson Jenkins and Leyla Sakrisson booked their tickets to the state championship held at Liberty University on June 3 with top-5 finishes in their events.

Jenkins, competing in the 400-meter dash against 34 of the region’s top sprinters, stepped up on the big stage with a run that earned her fourth place in the competition with a time of 1 minute, 1.30 seconds. Jenkins was in the middle of the tight race alongside the rest of the top-7, with a difference of just two seconds separating first and seventh place.

In Jenkins’ case, she was behind the second place finisher Evelyn Anderson of Eastern View by less than a second, crossing the finish line 0.58 seconds after the Cyclones junior.

The state-qualifying time is a well-deserved one for the Powhatan sophomore, who just barely missed out on qualifying for states during the indoor track and field season in the 300-meter dash after placing fifth.

Jenkins also competed in the 200-meter dash and the long jump. She posted a time of 28.58 seconds in the 200, good for 18th place among 47 runners, and she placed seventh in the long jump with a leap that measured out to 15 feet, 4.75 inches.

Sakrisson, competing in the discus competition, will accompany her sprinting teammate Jenkins after a stellar best throw of 89 feet, 6 inches put her in third place. Sakrisson’s monster throw was far ahead of the throws outside of the top-3. The impressive display of strength is a true achievement of how much Sakrisson has improved from her first year with the team to this year. One of Sakrisson’s most notable performances last season came on Powhatan’s senior night when she threw for 61 feet, 6 inches. Now, she’s blowing previous results out of the water, and is poised to have a shot to compete at states in Lynchburg.

While only two Indians are heading to states, there were plenty of strong performances of note that found athletes place within the top-5.

Notably, senior Asher Timberlake went out with another impressive discus performance to cap off a decorated athletic career at Powhatan. Timberlake placed fifth in the contest, with a best throw of 125-2 that was 2 inches away from fourth place finisher Kyree Currie from Varina High School.

Senior Shaniece Morris also finishes her Indians career in admirable fashion when she blazed past the finish line of the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.38 seconds, placing her in ninth place.

Morris also made a huge impact in Powhatan’s fourth place finish with the 4x100 relay team alongside Jenkins, senior Hanna Vosburg and freshman Aleah Burnette.

The four sprinters worked together on the track to snag the fifth spot from Patrick Henry’s runners by one millisecond in a true photo finish to round out the top-5. Powhatan’s 52.19-second finish was just under two seconds from the first place time set by Courtland.