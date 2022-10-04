Two Powhatan board members again try to oust county administrator; County attorney resigns, cites show of ‘no confidence’

POWHATAN – A tense five-hour plus meeting that included a large section of time focused on an unsuccessful motion by two Powhatan supervisors to fire the county administrator ended with another bombshell when the county attorney tendered his resignation, saying the other three board members’ votes against the firing in spite of his own findings of wrongdoing was a “vote of no confidence” of him.

Between public comments and comments by supervisors and county staff, almost three hours of the board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 was focused on the topic of county administrator Ned Smither’s handling of Powhatan County’s employee classification and compensation plan with David Williams, who represents District 1, and Bill Cox, District 4, saying Smither’s actions were grounds for firing him with cause.

That motion ultimately failed in a 2-3 vote, with chairman Mike Byerly, District 3; Steve McClung, District 2; and Karin Carmack, District 5, voting against.

Following that decision, the board voted 4-1 in favor of a motion by Carmack to send the matter for review to the attorney general to determine if any wrongdoing occurred. Williams was the lone vote against.

One of the key supporting documents for the arguments made by Cox and Williams was a 14-page report written by county attorney Tom Lacheney after the board of supervisors made a motion on Aug. 23 to have him and human resources director Melissa Lowe assess the employee classification and compensation plan and determine whether its integrity had been compromised. He was also asked to explain the document during the meeting.

During the portion of time set aside for county attorney comments that fell at the end of the marathon meeting, Lacheney said that the three supervisors made clear by their decision not to fire Smither that they are going in a direction he cannot go.

“I had already made my mind up tonight that if Mr. Smither’s position was not terminated I would be resigning, and therefore I am letting everybody know that I am going to be tendering my resignation – I am going to hit the send button on the written resignation as soon as I am done talking here,” Lacheney said just before 11:30 p.m. “So I will be giving my 60-day notice. My last day would be Nov. 27.”

This was the second voted-on attempt by Williams and Cox to eliminate Smither’s role as county administrator, although they had been casting doubt on and questioning his actions for many months before that. At the end of the meeting on July 25 the two men supported a motion for the board to ask Smither for his resignation. Not only did that motion fail in the same 2-3 split, but the other three board members voted to give Smither a $16,750 raise; withdraw a contractual obligation for him to move to the county; and sweetened his severance package terms.

While comments from Williams, Cox and Lacheney took up the bulk of the discussion, Carmack and McClung weighed in as well with Byerly sharing his thoughts at the end of the meeting after being told he couldn’t share them as chair during the debate.

Additionally 12 local residents spoke during the public comment period specifically addressing the discussion, with positions including calling for Smither to resign or be fired; commending Cox, Williams, Lachney and Lowe for their work on the matter; and expressing shock and anger about both changes that were made without board authority and the current state of the pay and class plan.

Lacheney’s report

Lacheney pointed out during his presentation that neither he nor Lowe wanted the job they were assigned and only attempted to “dig into this and see what actually happened.” In the report and in his presentation, Lacheney stressed that while Lowe did all of the research on the project assigned to the pair, he wrote the report to avoid “retaliation” against her since Smither is her boss.

Lacheney was asked by Williams at Monday’s meeting to give a summary of the report, in which he wrote that since Smither was hired, the plan “has not been followed in any meaningful sense of the word” and has been “sufficiently compromised to the point that it is hard to say that we still have a functioning Plan in place.” In addition, Lacheney maintained that state law and the county’s employee handbook had been violated and “the processes and procedures of the Plan have been overlooked, or purposefully ignored.”

“Because of this, we are concerned that we no longer have a fair and equitable system of compensation and promotion that has been applied equally to all County staff. We recommend that the current Plan be officially scrapped and that new personnel plan and policy be created,” he wrote.

Like several others that night, Lacheney prefaced his arguments with history on the matter, starting with the creation of the plan by Condrey and Associates; the work that went into creating detailed job descriptions, job grades and an salary ranges; and the protections it gave both the county and its employees by setting up a fair and equitable system once it was adopted in 2015.

Lacheney also wrote in the report that, contrary to arguments made that Smither was not the only county administrator to change the plan outside of board approval, previous county administrators “carefully and scrupulously followed the Plan and otherwise complied with state law and County rules in operating the personnel function in the County.” He gave several examples in the report of how they followed procedure, either by making changes under the threshold of having to inform the board or bringing actions to the supervisors for consideration.

In focusing specifically on Smither’s actions, Lacheny gave many examples of ways he said the county administrator acted outside of his authority since being hired in August 2020. Some of the examples, Lacheney argued, include that Smither: “violated state law” by approving pay supplements for constitutional officer staff, which must be approved by the board; regraded 11 positions by up to five grade levels and gave raises for anywhere from 5% to 31% six weeks before an additional 6% countywide raise was given in 2021; created several new unauthorized positions over several months and gave high percentage raises (some by 30% or more and one as high as 48%) between the individual and countywide salary increases; violated the HR manual by not having two new department director positions approved by the board; increased pay for employees in temporary positions but never reduced the amount once temporary duties ended; still had several positions with no job descriptions; and included a staffing plan in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 Adopted Budget that shows two approved deputy county administrator positions among the new positions despite never presenting those positions to the board. There were other examples he cited in his report, which can be found in the board’s Sept. 26 agenda packet on the county website.

He also provided a link in the report to all of the supporting documentation he used, which can be found at https://deallacheneypc1.box.com/s/b3nco6va2kd1j25kq9nwfxl3z43d73cw.

“Over the past two (2) years, the County Administrator has effected at least 41 changes with respect to County employees, where such changes were either unauthorized, in violation of the Plan, and/or a violation of state law. We currently have 193 full-time employees in the County, so over 20% of the positions in the County have been compromised by improper, unauthorized, or illegal personnel changes and significant raises,” Lacheney wrote in the report.

During discussion, especially in relation to whether getting an attorney general opinion was warranted, Lacheney said he didn’t think the attorney general would consider it his job to review and rule on the county’s internal operating standards. He also clarified that using the terms “violated state law” and “illegal” did not mean Smither took criminal actions.

“The state law violations were granting raises to constitutional officer positions. That is not a criminal violation of state law; that isn’t something the state police are going to look at. It simply means those raises are legally invalid; that’s all it means,” he said, but added if the board doesn’t ratify the raises for the constitutional officers now that it is aware of the issue, that may merit investigation.

He added the report wasn’t meant to comment on whether the dozens of raises given to certain employees were market appropriate, only to point out that those employees were treated differently than the other 80% of county staff.

“The wholesale changes to the Plan make it virtually impossible to ‘put the genie back in the bottle’ and re-establish the intended fairness and equity of the Plan. We therefore recommend that the County immediately initiate a new pay and class study with a neutral outside consultant to help us create a new plan that the BOS and the County Administrator are willing to operate under,” Lacheney wrote.

Smither’s comments

Unlike previous meetings, where he often didn’t have or take the chance to respond to accusations against him, Smither went on the offensive during the Sept. 26 meeting. He used his designated county administrator updates at the very beginning of the meeting to reading a lengthy statement in which he referred to Cox and Williams as constantly looking for “gotcha” moments against him; said he had contacted the Virginia Institute for Government about recent practices and received positive affirmation of county administrators having similar authority from six other localities; continued to cite previous resolutions and the county’s employee handbook to support his authority to make the decisions he did; discussed compression changes made recently; discussed the need for additional delegation to be able to change the pay of constitutional officers at the same time as county employees; recommended quarterly staffing updates to the board; accused Williams of bullying and intimidating county staff members and mentioning the need to develop a policy designed to “address the Mr. Williams bullying issue”; and alluded to Cox and Williams possibly seeking further “gotcha” moments that night.

Smither said that, in his opinion, “all areas of Powhatan’s government are working together with the exception of our two gotcha moment supervisors and the independent contractor county attorney.”

Smither also went on the offensive before the meeting. In the board packet for the meeting, following Lacheney’s report was a document in which Smither made notations on a copy of the report calling the attorney’s statements into question. In several of the notations, Smither refuted Lacheney’s experience or knowledge to make certain statements; agreed previous county administrators, including himself, were “scrupulous and meticulous” in compliance with the plan; explained some actions were strategic moves necessary to keep staffing and production at the high level that our citizens expect”; took issue with statements about the timing of hiring of staff or the board approving certain documents; and said the pay and class plan is “dated, but functioning.”

Board comments

As they did for most of the night, Cox and Williams dominated the amount of time spent on this discussion, each making several lengthy arguments that sought to: point out where they believed Smither had overstepped his authority or was trying to outright take over the authority of the board of supervisors; talk about county employee morale being on the floor; bring up mistakes that caused delays in the calendar year 2022 taxes; talk about misinformation they said was put out to obfuscate how much taxes were actually raised in 2022; show how the county administrator and other board members were hindering Cox and Williams from getting information and sharing it with the public.

Just some of the many points Williams argued throughout the various arguments he made were: to review some of the issues he has laid at Smither’s feet, such as the problems with getting a tax rate advertised and approved and getting tax bills out; wanting to call a special meeting after Lacheney’s report was released but finding roadblocks; and stating his intention to continue sharing information with the public as long as it is not privileged.

Cox also spoke at length at a few different times during the discussion, making points such as: calling out Smither for laughing and smirking while he and Williams spoke; using examples of unbalanced grade changes made to employees despite the differences in the skill requirements; criticizing Smither’s interpretation of county documents; talking about the delay in cash flow because of tax bills being mailed late; calling out the positive spin put on the elimination of a vehicle fee while ignoring high personal property and real estate taxes being collected from taxpayers because of inflation; bringing up continued problems with the Keystone ERP financial system, which was its own agenda item, as well as rehashing Smither’s management of the assessor’s office once under his control; pointing out requests for information being blocked; and accusing Smither of working to divide the board members.

One point Williams and Cox made repeatedly throughout the night was that the other three supervisors were “ceding” their authority to Smither and effectively doing the same with the authority of Cox and Williams by virtue of the majority vote.

The other three supervisors did take turns weighing in on the issue.

Carmack covered a variety of topics, including reading emails in which Smither informed the board of his plans for reclassifying positions and was approved to do so; giving examples of pay increases outside of board approval under previous county administrators; arguing it is the human resources director’s job to draw attention to wrongdoing by bringing it to the board or county attorney and pointing out that never happened; saying the classification and compensation plan is outdated and some of the changes would not be considered “egregious” if the current “through the roof” inflation and “insane” job market had already been factored in; and pointing out the market pressures today that a county administrator faces to keep and hire quality staff amidst stiff competition.

Carmack also said a second opinion was warranted and brought up the initial idea for a review by the attorney general, which later became a formal motion that was passed in the 4-1 vote.

A visibly upset McClung didn’t speak as much to the matter of the pay and class plan as he did to the events surrounding it. He said Lacheney’s 14-page report was great but he was upset it was “leaked to social media” by Williams before he got to read it, calling it a political stunt. He agreed about the need for a second opinion “to get rid of all of this. We need a new comp plan, we need a new pay scale, because if we are going back to 2015 with an old pay scale, it does not match up with today’s world at all.”

McClung also demanded an apology from Williams after he said his fellow board member cursed at him, but Williams did not acknowledge it or apologize.

Byerly only got to have his say at the end of the meeting, long after the votes were taken. He started by thanking Lacheney for his service a mere few minutes after the latter had just resigned. However, he said wasn’t sure he got enough information from Lacheney’s report to satisfy whether the employee classification and compensation plan still has integrity. In his opinion, what he saw that night was “lot of personalities and not much professionalism.” He agreed that the constitutional officers’ pay increases were a violation but said the other issues raised were a mix of fact and opinion, adding there has been an effort to do a great deal of “finger pointing.”

“I think there is a lot of blame that can go around. I don’t think it is limited to one. I think maybe we should all share in some of it,” Byerly said.

The entire discussion was heated but it had several particularly tense moments: when McClung unsuccessfully attempted to table the pay and class discussion so several public hearings could be held and an incensed Williams and Cox pointed to it as evidence of the other members trying to hinder the discussion; Cox pointing to Smither laughing or smirking as signs of disrespect; a livid McClung accusing Williams of calling him a “piece of s***”; Cox inciting audience members to “stay out of order” when they were upset at McClung’s motion to table; and especially Lacheney’s announcement of his resignation.

Audience members were also engaged throughout the night between the 12 people speaking during the two public comment periods and a few outbursts when something happened on the stage they didn’t like.