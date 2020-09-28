Two Powhatan boards look at areas to collaborate

The school division’s ERP system is much more advanced than the county’s so the idea of joining together on a new system will not be as much of an upgrade for the schools, he said. However, there are enough benefits, including having the entire county on the same system, that make a joint system an attractive option.

Once the county chooses the right vendor, timing will be based on working around the payroll system, which starts on Jan. 1, and accounting system starting on July 1, Smither said. He estimated it would be July 2022 before they would be relying on the new system for day-to-day operations.

Supervisor Mike Byerly, District 3, pointed out that the county had already borrowed the money on bond for the ERP system, so it is currently just paying interest on a loan whose money it has not yet used.

* Employee social media policy – The school board has had discussion about an employee social media policy, Jones said. The division has a policy that governs social media use on school property during contractual hours or while using school equipment. However, it does not have guidelines or policies to govern social media usage by employees outside of school hours or on personal equipment.