Vaccinations bring peace of mind to many

The No. 1 emotion that has stood out to me in relation to COVID-19 vaccines is relief.

The last few months, the issue of the vaccine has never been far away. In addition to covering local events here in Powhatan County, I have had so many conversations about vaccines with family and friends.

See if any of these sound familiar. I have had conversations about: whether someone wants to get the vaccine; questioning the science behind them and the risks considering the “rushed job” in approving them; talking about the reasons they want to get the shots; discussing the impact they will have on our way of life depending on how many people get them and the general idea of herd immunity; sharing their frustration at not knowing how to find a vaccine clinic; or talking about their symptoms if they did manage to find one.

And those topics are just the headliners; there are plenty more that have splintered off out of the bigger questions.

Of course, I get the same questions a great deal.

Have I been vaccinated? No, I have not been vaccinated yet because I am not in any of the groups that have been prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.