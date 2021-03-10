Vaccinations bring peace of mind to many

The No. 1 emotion that has stood out to me in relation to COVID-19 vaccines is relief.
The last few months, the issue of the vaccine has never been far away. In addition to covering local events here in Powhatan County, I have had so many conversations about vaccines with family and friends.
See if any of these sound familiar. I have had conversations about: whether someone wants to get the vaccine; questioning the science behind them and the risks considering the “rushed job” in approving them; talking about the reasons they want to get the shots; discussing the impact they will have on our way of life depending on how many people get them and the general idea of herd immunity; sharing their frustration at not knowing how to find a vaccine clinic; or talking about their symptoms if they did manage to find one.
And those topics are just the headliners; there are plenty more that have splintered off out of the bigger questions.
Of course, I get the same questions a great deal.
Have I been vaccinated? No, I have not been vaccinated yet because I am not in any of the groups that have been prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
Do I plan to get vaccinated? Yes. Unless something truly significant and alarming happens between now and when I am approved for a vaccine that changes my mind otherwise, I plan to get one. This is a personal choice and does not mean I judge people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
When I have covered some of the vaccination clinics the county has sponsored in the last few months, I have fully understood the emotions people have shared with me about the relief that simple shot in the arm brought to them. Some shared the feelings of isolation they have experienced as they basically felt confined to their homes because of fear of exposure. Some shared the sadness at not being able to visit elderly or at-risk relatives in case they got them sick. Some talked about the hardships related to work or schoolwork. Some lamented the loss of all the things about normal life we all miss so much.
Even if you don’t plan to get a vaccine, I would think most people would still understand how the possibility of higher projection might make people feel that a weight has been lifted from their shoulders, even if they still have to take precautions.
In Powhatan County, one of the key people who deserves credit for helping increase that feeling of relief in people is Curt Nellis, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Since January, Curt has taken it upon himself to organize vaccination clinics that have helped thousands of people get their vaccinations without having to wait for the Chesterfield Health District or state efforts. He was not required to do these clinics; he is doing them because he and those helping him have the expertise and resources to help people and they are choosing to do so.
Curt’s initial efforts focused on county employees and partner agencies, but, more recently, he has expanded into clinics for non-employees who are in the high priority vaccination clinics. In addition to the larger vaccination clinics you may have read about in the Powhatan Today or heard about in the community, he also has worked with local churches and agencies to get shots in the arms of many of the county’s seniors and other vulnerable residents.
Don’t misunderstand – Curt didn’t do it alone. He has had many, many volunteers from among county employees and community members. He also has been working with Emergency Services Solutions (ESS), which is administering the shots, to fine-tune the process so that they could get to the point where they are holding clinics for more than 1,000 people in a day.
Are there still frustrations? Absolutely. The county shared a sign-up for a March 4 clinic that had 544 slots available. Registration opened at 8 a.m. on March 1 and, from the comments I saw on social media, all of the slots were filled up by 8:06 a.m. Some people said they were in the process of filling out the information to receive a slot and by the time they submitted it the space was already filled.
I know many people are beyond frustrated by this process and so tired of not having a clear answer about how they can get signed up for a clinic, too.
But at the end of the day, that was still 544 Powhatan residents (a requirement to sign up) who are hopefully better protected from COVID-19. For that, Curt, his volunteers, ESS, and the county deserve recognition for their fantastic efforts.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.