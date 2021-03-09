Valentine Gala surpasses goal with online fundraiser

While Habitat for Humanity is known for its homebuilding projects, Powhatan has placed a huge emphasis in recent years on its critical repair program, executive director Susan Winiecki said. At an average of $1,400 for each repair, the results of the fundraiser will mean about 25 additional critical repairs.

“That is 25 more we can get done, especially for seniors, who are feeling especially isolated during this time,” she said.

In preparation of the campaign, the two nonprofits worked together and hired a company to create a video that paid homage to the gala’s origins – with Del. Lee Ware and his wife Kathy appearing in black tie apparel – while also highlighting the heart of what the nonprofits are about using interviews with their leadership and some of the people they have helped.

The majority of the funds the video gala project brought in were through 90 individual and company sponsorships, which was a phenomenal showing, Sanders said. The feedback about the campaign was overwhelmingly supportive.

“They have all been supportive. They have all understood that this is a different time. I am sure they have heard from other organizations that this year there are a lot of virtual appeals going on. The need is still there and maybe manifests even greater because of this pandemic,” Sanders said.