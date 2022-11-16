Vikings claim state title over the Knights

After a 66-8 whalloping at the hands of Covenant School in just its second game of the season, there were murmurs that the defending champion Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights wouldn’t have the ammunition to get back to the state championship.

Flash forward to November, and the Knights (7-4) quieted the early-season noise and found themselves back on the championship stage against an explosive Brunswick Academy team. The Vikings (11-1), a team that topped the Knights 27-20 in a matchup on Oct. 21, again proved too much to handle with a state title on the line, ending the BSH cinderella run with a 35-20 final at Dinwiddie Sports Complex on Nov. 12.

“We just didn’t have enough horses to match theirs today. They’re a good football team,” BSH head coach Gary Brock said. “We just couldn’t match their speed, and they have a couple kids that are really strong. That’s the name of the game.”

Behind the running power and speed of guys like Jerry Powell and Noah Waller, the Vikings were able to sustain drives, chew clock and come away with points against a solid Knights run defense that had come in prepared and ready for the anticipated rematch with the Vikings stars.

After both defenses stepped up to force game-opening punts, the Vikings were the first to generate offensive momentum on their second drive, as Powell went untouched on a run down the middle of the field for a touchdown that made it a 7-0 game with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

The Vikings would quickly make it a two-score game on their next drive to start the second quarter, when on a short fourth down in the red zone, they caught the Knights off-guard with a pass into the right corner of the end zone that made it 14-0 with just under five minutes to play.

With halftime quickly approaching and in need of a response to keep the game from getting out of hand, BSH stormed down the field on its next drive with a quick deep ball to junior Will Fichter and a tough catch in traffic across the middle from senior David Mann with 34 seconds left that gave them momentum entering halftime. After junior running back Hunter Case converted on a run up the middle for the 2-point conversion, the Knights trailed by just six points entering the halftime break, 14-8.

Out of the gate came the Vikings with another long touchdown run to start the second half though, as D.J. Whitfield-Smith played from under center and bounced outside in a foot race that brought the Vikings back up with a 21-8 lead.

On BSH’s opening drive of the half, a more pass-heavy adjustment from the offense allowed them to drive down the field in a quick manner with Mann grabbing a 15-yard catch and Case scoring on a run from 13 yards out to again make it a one-score game at 21-14 after a failed 2-point conversion.

The Knights got a huge break on defense on the ensuing drive when the Vikings coughed up a fumble in the red zone with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, but the Knights failed to take advantage of the opportunity and went into the fourth quarter down by seven.

The Vikings, getting a break after their lone turnover of the day, were able to close out the game with a five-minute long drive that resulted in a touchdown with seven minutes left to make it 28-14.

After getting another defensive stop, they added another touchdown for good measure to make it 35-14 with three minutes left, solidifying their title-winning performance despite the Knights quarterback Afton Harrow throwing a touchdown to Mann with 1:22 left.

Despite a tough loss in a close game with so much at stake, it’s hard not to look at the season as a successful one for the Knights, who silenced their doubters and gave themselves a shot at becoming repeat champions.

“A lot of people left us out for dead, and people were thinking we’d go .500 or something, but we surprised some people,” Brock said.

With plenty of returning starters that were vital to the team’s success, there’s hope that the Knights will be back to this very stage next season, once again fighting for that championship glory that many of these players experienced just a season ago.