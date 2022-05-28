Village Park in Powhatan comes together as county works with donors

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently heard about and approved changes to a Village Park project that is currently under construction.

During the board’s meeting on Wednesday, May 18, county administrator Ned Smither gave the board an update on a small park being built near the corner of Marion Harland Lane and Old Buckingham Road.

The park, which caused a great deal of tension between the board members toward the end of 2021, seemed poised to be a hot issue again last week but ultimately moved forward with only a robust discussion.

The park itself was approved in a split vote on Nov. 22, with Steve McClung, who represents District 2; chair Mike Byerly, District 3, and Karin Carmack, District 5, voting to approve it and David Williams, District 1, and Bill Cox, District 4, voting against it.

The biggest news in Smither’s update last week was that the park, which was approved with a $50,000 estimated budget, would not cost the county anywhere near that amount thanks to Carmack and Byerly reaching out to local businesses about donating goods and services.

During the course of that discussion, one hiccup arose when it was revealed that the logistics of the site’s topography had led to the relocation within the design of a water feature. When the board approved the park, which was not a project in the county’s capital improvement plan (CIP), the only information provided to the public was a rough color drawing of a proposed pollinator park and a non-itemized $50,000 construction cost estimate provided by Timmons Group, as well as an estimate of $800 annually in maintenance costs.

Carmack said she asked that concerns previously made by board members be taken into consideration when working on the final design of the park. One of the main changes, she said, was an added water feature.

When the park was approved, the motion McClung made at that time was to “replicate the Timmons plan,” which was approved by the 3-2 vote. County attorney Tom Lacheney recommended the board hold another vote last week to adopt deviations from or modifications to the plan, using a more detailed drawing from Balzer & Associates as a guide with the wording “substantial compliance” allowing for more leeway if modifications are needed.

The board did eventually approve that recommendation in a unanimous vote. However, the discussion to get to that point had a few key points.

Smither started off the discussion with the update about the park and news about the donors. Several trees were cleared from the site in recent months, and work has begun on the paths. He offered a cost estimate that put the Village Park total at $64,526. Of that amount, $20,592 would be paid for by the county and $43,934 is donations.

According to Smither’s presentation, donors already include a AARP Community Challenge Grant, Watkins Nurseries, Luck Stone, Yard Works, Boulder Center, Aqua Virginia, Bruce Lapierre, Powhatan Anti-Litter Council, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority and Sign Design. The donations range from $550 to $16,000, depending on the items.

The discussion that followed was driven initially by Cox, who asked pointed questions about the project and who is managing it, saying there is no transparency on the project or who is spearheading it. He asked why this project seems to be getting special treatment and pushed through so quickly as well as being led by a “mini committee” run by Carmack and Byerly.

Smither said staff is excited about the project and has been pleased with the community support it is receiving, which is in large part driven by Carmack and Byerly reaching out and seeking support.

“It has taken off. It is on fire. People want to participate,” Smither said.

Carmack said she has been working with public works staff closely on the project and that, based off of the list of items needed for the park, she and Byerly have been calling different people in the community to see if they wanted to support the endeavor.

“Candidly I took a … very special interest in this park because I know it created a lot of controversy,” she said. “Some board members were really upset with it, so I really wanted this to be perfect, to be totally honest with you and I wanted to make sure we were not over budget, we came far under budget, and it was something that the county could be really proud of.”

She added there is no effort to hide anything and that changes made to the original Timmons plan were in direct response to the criticisms from Cox and Williams in the fall. There was a change to add a water feature, she said, but key elements like a pavilion, native plants, pollinator plants and walking paths remain the same.

Cox said he is not trying to instigate another board fight about the park or shut it down, but he did want to bring the project into the “daylight.” He said he wants information on the county website people can search and find.

Before the board voted, Williams raised reservations with voting on something he had not seen, especially the vague term “water feature.” After looking at the new schematic and an example of a “pondless waterfall” found on the internet, the board eventually held the vote to update the plan.