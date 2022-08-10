Virginia Peacemakers keep cowboy culture alive

The first time walking into a Virginia Peacemakers fast draw competition is a lot like jumping into a time machine and setting the destination to the late 1800s.

The Peacemakers come together the first Sunday of every month wearing the clothes best identified with the wild west era, holstering single-action revolvers chambered for .45 Colt caliber in an 1800s-style Mexican loop holster, preparing for a day full of fast draw shooting that honors the romance and legend of a bygone era.

“We like to say it’s like a family reunion once a month where a gun fight breaks out,” Peacemakers founder Tim Duncan said.

One of 80 clubs affiliated with the Cowboy Fast Draw Association and based out of Amelia, Virginia, the Virginia Peacemakers are more than just an excuse for people to do their best John Wayne impression. The club’s motto is “Safety First, Fun Second and Competition Third,” making it a truly distinctive way to teach people how to take care of their guns while battling in a fast-growing shooting sport.

Shooters as young as 8 years old are able to compete, some of which duel directly with the club’s adults. With a young startup age, it allows for the competitions to turn into a family activity, with some members of the club introducing up to three generations of family members all competing with and against each other.

Regardless of age, the rules stay the same, with the target being 15 feet away, up to six shooters lined up to fire at the same time and each shooter watched by a hand judge to ensure proper shooting technique. With shooters battling each other one at a time, it creates an actual two-person duel that finds a winner once a shooter gets to three target hits first.

The skill of a good shooter requires the quickness to fire as soon as the alarm sounds while maintaining a steady hand for accuracy. The revolvers used accept shotgun primers with wax bullets hand loaded into the brass without gunpowder. The velocities of these shots run between 600-750 feet per second.

Duncan, who goes by the cowboy alias “Spanky,” says he first started shooting in 2008 with his wife, where they quickly fell in love with the unique skill of quick draw shooting as well as the unique style that honored a long-gone part of American history that was only seen in Hollywood westerns.

“We had never seen anything like it besides what we saw in the movies,” Duncan says.

He later founded the first club this side of the Mississippi in Roanoke called Old Dominion Fast Draw before relocating near Amelia. There, he started this chapter of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association in 2015 that brought people from all over Virginia and states like North Carolina and South Carolina to Amelia Fairgrounds. What started as a club with around eight members quickly grew through exposure and word of mouth into a group that holds 57 active members today.

Those members have fully embraced the aesthetic of the Wild West when they come to Amelia, with the men donning wide-brim hats, vests with a button-down shirt and boots that would be a familiar sight in a Clint Eastwood classic, while the women come dressed in colorful prairie skirts and bonnets.

The unique clothing is certainly a draw in and of itself to gain interest from newcomers, but many of the members find the close family-like atmosphere to be a major selling point as well.

Matt Dunnavaat, a real life cowboy outside of his fast draw persona, says it’s the tight-knit community around the Peacemakers that makes it a rewarding experience beyond the exciting competitive marksmanship.

“It’s really a big family,” he said. “Everybody gets along with each other. If somebody comes out and they have problems with their gun, somebody will offer up theirs. They need bullets? We have plenty for them.”

The Peacemakers have plenty of shooters considered some of the best in the sport, with 12 shooters recently competing at the Cowboy Fast Draw Association National Competition this past June in Deadwood, South Dakota. Shooters like Gun Doc, Quiet K and Trouble Shootin left with top-3 finishes in national events. Quiet K, along with Tin Can T, Shiloh Jones and Blind Billy, are Powhatan locals.

Teresa Dobbins, or Tin Can T, is a Powhatan local that competes with her husband, two sons and one of her son’s girlfriends at the fairgrounds. She says the opportunity to represent Powhatan while meeting people from all over is one of the best parts of the club.

“We just love it,” she said. “It’s just a great family hobby and a chance to just meet new people.”

With a shooting time of around 0.500 seconds considered a quality mark, the Peacemakers are consistently seeing shooters from all age groups shoot even better, with some hitting the target at around 0.350 seconds or faster.

Scott Malone, who goes by the alias “Big Ugly,” is not only one of the most skilled shooters associated with Virginia Peacemakers, but also in the country, consistently bringing in great results in national and local competitions with a shooting style that features a stretched out base and a deep lean back as he puts his hand near his holster, much like he’s preparing for the hardest of limbo lines.

“When I started, I copied everybody,” he said. “You get lucky, but you’ve got to practice a lot.”

With an affordable space rented out in Amelia Fairgrounds, great shooters from all walks of life and a community that genuinely loves getting together, Duncan sees no plans in moving the group out of their home in Amelia.