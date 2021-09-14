Volleyball: Monacan, Powhatan go head-to-head in competitive 4-set match

Clayton powers Chiefs past Region 4B opponent 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

POWHATAN -- The two Class 4, Region B finalists from this past spring went to head-to-head once more - this time at Powhatan High School's gymnasium - and while the defending regional champions, led by senior Abbey Clayton, emerged victorious over the Powhatan Indians again (25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21), Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant and her team were encouraged after their competitive match with the Chiefs. Following a tough straight-sets loss to Midlothian the week prior, Powhatan emphasized passing in the practices leading up to Tuesday's game, and it's paid off, Bryant said. She was "super proud" of her team following the game, and she noted that they had been working to "really get the focus on progress, not perfection."

"Tonight was major progress over last Tuesday," Bryant said. "We'll take it."

Sophomore Sam Flippo, who was celebrating her 16th birthday on Tuesday, was a major force up the middle for Powhatan. She led the team with 12 kills and added three digs.

Senior utility player Faith Henderson also had a big night as she double-doubled with 11 kills and 10 digs and added 2 blocks and 1 ace.