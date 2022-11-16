Wade featured on first team All-Region list

After a 2022-23 season that saw the Indians finish with a 14-8 record and a regional record that had them ranked third entering the regional tournament, Powhatan volleyball saw one of its star athletes recognized for her efforts over the course of the season.

Senior Sydney Wade was the lone Powhatan player recognized on the All-Region list made after the season, with Wade being named to the first team.

Wade, a setter, was a vital part of what made Powhatan a tough team to beat, working as one of the team’s best playmakers and leaders as they ventured through the season. For the year, Wade added 417 assists, 31 kills, 21 aces, 141 digs and 17 blocks.

Despite having to be patient with her return from a shoulder surgery before the season, Wade was in fine form for the Indians in front of the net, consistently setting up with her teammates with great success.

Wade had plenty of memorable performances, including a 38-assist outing versus James River in a five-set thriller on Sept. 15, a 17-assist and 10-dig double-double against Manchester in another five set game on Sept. 29 and a 42-assist game in the team’s second meeting with James River on Oct. 18.

In her senior night against Clover Hill, Wade and her fellow seniors were honored with their family and friends and dominated in a 3-0 win that saw Wade pitch in 17 assists and four digs.

Wade said after the game how much she valued her time with the program, and how proud she was of what the team was able to accomplish.